The Skaneateles Library Board of Trustees has hired Mary Morrissey Kerwick as director of the capital campaign for the library's new building at 75 Fennell St.

Kerwick and the fundraising committee she now leads will look to raise $12 million for the building, which the board hopes to open by the end of 2025.

A Skaneateles native, Kerwick has more than 20 years of experience in higher education and nonprofit fundraising, having worked to secure major gifts at Hobart and William Smith Colleges and Syracuse University's Institute for Veterans and Military Families. She also served as national director of volunteers for the Wounded Warrior Project, and locally, as executive director of Todd's Fund in memory of Skaneateles 9/11 victim Todd Pitman.

“Mary’s extensive fundraising experience and deep local connections make her an incredible asset to our efforts. We are thrilled to have her leading the team,” library board President Susanne Guske said in a news release.

Kerwick will now look to forge relationships with those in the community looking to be involved in the new library in a meaningful way. She will be assisted by the also newly hired Jill (Piper) Girzadas, a Skaneateles native as well. The capital campaign is currently in its "quiet phase," during which 70%-80% of funds are expected to be raised, and the library recently passed its first major fundraising milestone. Private gifts, grants and foundation funding are all being pursued.

Final library drawings from architect Oudens Ello are expected by March 2024.

“I want to leave a legacy,” Kerwick said of directing the capital campaign. “Skaneateles is my hometown and where I have raised my boys since they were little. I am proud to play a role in creating a welcoming, inclusive, and sustainable learning environment for everyone in our community. I can’t think of a better legacy to leave.”

For more information, or to inquire about making a gift to the capital campaign, email mary@skanlibrary.org.

