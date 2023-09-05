The Skaneateles Library is launching a Road to Decode Collection, a literacy hub dedicated to supporting new and struggling readers.

The collection is based on the science of reading and includes kits, books, games and resources to help children learn to read and improve their literacy skills with the guidance of an adult.

“Humans are born with language skills, but we’re not born with reading skills," said Mary Beth Schwartzwalder, librarian for children and teens at Skaneateles Library, in a news release. "That part can be much more complicated. It requires specific instruction to figure out the written word, and the Road to Decode Collection addresses the decoding piece of the reading equation. The kits show families how decodable books work and make them accessible for adults and children to use together. ”

To complement the new collection, the library will host a series of six community workshops for adults to learn more about the science of reading and develop skills to help young readers. They will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 16, Sept. 30, Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 11 and Nov. 18 at the library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles. The workshops will be led by former teacher and reading education expert Kelli Johnson, and a representative of the Skaneateles Central School District will attend as well. The workshops will be available on Zoom.

The collection and workshops, which are funded with support from Literacy Coalition of Onondaga County and New York State Coordinated Outreach Service Funds, are the result of more than a year of research and planning, Schwartzwalder said.

For more information, or to register for the workshops, visit skanlibrary.org.