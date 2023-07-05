The historic Sherwood Inn in Skaneateles will serve live jazz with four-course dinners as part of a new cabaret series this summer.

Partnering with CNY Jazz, the 1807 inn will host Jazz at the Sherwood from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesdays beginning July 12.

The series will consist of six concerts on the west lawn of the inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles:

• July 12: Alex Becerra and Friends

• July 26: Edgar Pagan's GPL with Adam Fisher

• Aug. 9: Rick and Julie's Jazz Asylum

• Aug. 23: Cherie Giraud

• Sept. 6: Quatro

• Sept. 20: ESP with Kristen Tegtmeyer

“There’s great variety here,” CNY Jazz executive director Larry Luttinger said in a news release. “Jazz standards, pop tunes, Latin influences, Broadway belting, smooth crooning, and a twist provided by Quatro, the finest progressive Americana group ever to locate in central New York.”

Admission to the concerts is $50 and includes a four-course dinner served under covered, cabaret-style table seating. Concerts will take place on the porch of the Hannum House.

“We were honored that the Sherwood reached out to us to co-design this series, especially after the sad departure of our long-running ‘Jazz on Tap’ series in the village at the former Finger Lakes on Tap," Luttinger said. "A town like Skaneateles deserves a quality dining-and-entertainment option, and we’re glad to be able to help provide it. Many thanks to the inn’s ownership and staff for their collaboration and commitment to quality.”

For more information, or to RSVP, call (315) 685-3405.