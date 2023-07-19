The fifth annual Chloe Calhoun Memorial Softball game will pit Auburn police against Auburn firefighters beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn.

Admission to the game is $5 for adults and free for children 10 and younger. The game supports a scholarship fund in the name of Calhoun, an Auburn High School student and softball player who was killed by a drunk driver in July 2016.

Gates open at 5 p.m. After the game, there will be a performance by country band Tompkins Drive at 8 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

There will also be a children's fun zone, ice cream and raffles of local gift certificates and prizes, with raffle tickets costing $1 each (or $10 for 14 tickets).

For more information, find the event on Facebook.