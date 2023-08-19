“When I decided to move into school administration after more than a decade in the classroom, the response from many people in my life — family, friends, colleagues, community members — was essentially, ‘Oh, you’ll be so great as an admin because you really know the job of an educator!’ Comments like, ‘You just get it,’ once I was in the job, continually reinforced that sentiment and my belief that experience is at the heart of learning.”

The concept of a player coach emerged in my first conversation with Mike Naylor, Emily Howland Elementary School’s new principal. Mike’s philosophy often uses imagery from his years as an ice hockey player and one who has both played on and coached many teams. A coach must rely on his own experience as he and his players construct winning game plans. Mike’s ice hockey coach at the University of Denver, George Gwozdecky, responded to Mike’s dismay at being benched during an injury: “Mike, every player earns his spot every day. Success depends on constant learning — you can learn sitting on the bench and earn your spot by watching, talking to other players and trusting that the coach will let you back in the game at the right time.”

“In my 12 years of teaching, I have benefited from experienced players. When I taught fourth grade in Trumansburg, Gayla Miller shared her playbook of over 30 years of teaching. Gayla taught me to be at the classroom door and greet my students each day. Students will tell you so much even when they don’t say a word. You can see who might have had a tough morning at home and see who is excited about a book or a math problem they solved.” Mike modestly admitted that he helped Gayla Miller adjust to computer technology in the classroom as she shared her “open door and ability to run across the hallway when help was needed” philosophy.

We also talked about the importance of language in the classroom. Mike shares Southern Cayuga School’s commitment to fluency in multiple languages: “I am pleased we will be conducting weekly Spanish lessons for all our elementary classes beginning this September. I believe that coding is another language essential we need to provide. Positive economic and educational outcomes are enabled by multilingual competency, as well as access to technology, which lets us work without travel or time restrictions.” When Mike talked about young students taking advantage of Scratch to develop skills, I “became” Gayla Miller and had to run across the hall to learn that Scratch is a free programming language and online community where you can create your own interactive stories, games and animations.

While coding beckons, reading proficiency will always provide the bedrock for educational success: “Reading incompetency is epidemic in this country and must be addressed in every classroom and every home. I’ve always had a passion for reading, but my time in the classroom, recent media discussions and talking to our teachers continue to inform my support for our experienced teachers and the need for a range of instructional techniques. I will share my experience and knowledge and listen as our staff share theirs in order to develop a large range of professional tools at the disposal of all teachers. We will make sure our students and their families are partners in learning at all levels. Teaching is both art and science and each student is so individual. We are blessed with our smaller student body and reasonably sized classrooms and teaching assistants.”

I asked Mike what the secrets of a winning team were: “Well, we need to always make time to celebrate together. And we need to stick together when we don’t win every game. In my first year as a 'coach,' I need to remember to pause before I answer questions. The way we all grow is to really listen to what staff and students are telling us. We need to create an honest, nonjudgmental atmosphere to discuss and plan. We will have educational success, but only as a team.”

Our conversation closed with Mike talking about inviting all Emily Howland staff to his home for dinner. “This won’t be required, but it will be a time for us to begin to get to know each other. My family will be the team with each of our unique skills put into play planning, cooking, greeting or directing to make sure everyone has what they need.”