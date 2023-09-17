Becky Davis is contagious. Say this sentence again: Becky Davis is contagious. If you are a native English speaker, you hear the alliteration of sounds in "Davis" and “tagious.” You also know that the word "contagious" is not limited to spreading disease. You know that laughter can be contagious, and if you are at a sporting event the behavior of the crowd can become contagious.

Keep these thoughts about the complexity of knowing a language verbally and on paper, and come with me to meet Becky Davis and learn about the New York State Seal of Biliteracy. Also remember the people you know who are biliterate in this country and around the world. When have you been in a situation where you were saved by a person who could speak the regional language?

I learned about the New York Seal of Biliteracy in the July 23 Southern Cayuga Central School District newsletter. An article gave a brief description of the seal being awarded to Lenin Acosta and Finn Turner upon their June 2023 graduation. The award goes to seniors who demonstrate both oral and written proficiency in English and another language.

Further research at the NYSSB website, nysed.gov/world-languages/new-york-state-seal-biliteracy-nyssb, revealed that the first seal was awarded in 2015. The number of participating schools grew to 324 in 2020-2021, and will be close to 400 in this school year. Presently, more than 17,600 students have earned the seal, demonstrating the importance of being multilingual and multiliterate in today’s global society. The NYSSB team acknowledges the educational and economic benefits of high proficiency in English and one or more world languages, and the need to affirm diversity in a multilingual society. As I explored the NYSSB criteria for language proficiency, I understood that many students could not meet these high standards in their native language, let alone a second language.

My list of questions about the seal and the process for its award grew. Southern Cayuga’s Luke Carnicelli connected me with Becky Davis, one of the Southern Cayuga Junior-Senior High School's Spanish and English language learners teachers and coordinator the NYSSB program. I was sold on the program, but when I met Becky, I became passionate. Becky Davis is contagious.

Becky and I discussed the academic rigor needed for the seal: “We have had a commitment to biliteracy for years in our district, and have had NYSSB participation as a goal for several years, but 2022 was our first year with Finn and Len earning their awards. We offer Spanish classes to students from kindergarten to senior years. This year we have 59 students who are classified as English new language (ENL). They join other students with Spanish as a home language and together we build skills in nonnative languages — both English and Spanish.

“When our ENL families come to school for the first time, they respond to our smiles and greetings in Spanish and immediately learn that we value their language and homeland, and the cultural expansion they bring to our school. When they look around my room they see bilingual materials, books and flags from around the world, and meet students who will be tutoring their children in English as their children will be tutoring them in Spanish. Informal conversations as well as working with academic programs allow us to reach the performance level required by NYSSB. Our classes are not drill and kill, but feature natural conversation with a native Spanish speaker at every table.”

Becky described the final test passed by Finn and Lenin for their NYSSB: “We are so proud that our first two recipients of the seal represent Len, Spanish native language, and Finn, English native language. The final presentation is at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES and requires students to do an oral presentation in their nonnative language and answer questions in this language posed by academic judges.”

We both agreed that Google Translate or any AI program would be of no use in competing. The system requires a deep written and spoken understanding of two languages to present a program of interest, with humor, and to answer the judges’ unknown questions. Both Len and Finn passed the oral presentation on their first try.

"We have six to eight students working on the NYSSB this year, two native Spanish and six native English," Becky said. "We make sure our native Spanish speakers are at each class table to share their expertise with native English students.”

Becky’s passion for this work began in childhood, growing up on the family farm in Oneida. Growing up, she studied French in school and many of her fellow students on small family farms spoke Polish or other European languages. She moved to Cayuga County in 1994 and taught French and Spanish.

She understands the need to welcome families who work on farms and loves the transition many farms are making to accommodate whole families, not just migratory male farm workers.

“Seeing a family reunited and living in our country and contributing to our school and community inspires me every day,” she said.

I smile thinking that Becky Davis will inspire me every day. I look forward to supporting the NYSSB program at Southern Cayuga in any way possible.

If you would like to read this article in Spanish, visit southerncayuga.org.