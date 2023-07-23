I believe reading is enhanced when you discuss books with close friends and family. These conversations deepen friendships, knowledge and understanding. This summer, I had three books recommended by those who promised a conversation — one a book club, second a close friend and third my twin granddaughters.

The Hazard and Aurora public libraries sponsor a monthly book club. The July book was "The Doctors Blackwell: How Two Pioneering Sisters Brought Medicine to Women and Women to Medicine." Written by Janice P. Nimura in 2021, the book was a finalist for the 2022 Pulitzer Prize for biography. The book club met at Opendore and was moderated by Rebecca Ruggles. We always begin with the members giving a “thumbs up" or "thumbs down” and a brief statement about their reading experience. I love this moment because it gives permission to all readers to be honest and open. Statements included raves about the subject and writing style: “It is a page-turner. I couldn’t put it down,” as well as “I was just not that interested in their story.” Others commented, “I was fascinated that Elizabeth and Emily Blackwell were united in their goal to open the medical profession to women and to promote preventive measures of hygiene and nutrition.”

Our conversation included the important role New York played in the story. Many native New Yorkers in the group knew of the Blackwell sisters. We lamented that most readers would never find the Blackwells in their history books. We discussed the sisters’ famous contemporaries, who included Susan B. Anthony, the Beecher family, Dorothea Dix, Abraham Lincoln, Florence Nightingale and Lucy Stone, and the unique perspectives found among women working to improve medicine and the lives of women. The fact that Florence Nightingale did not support women becoming doctors and thought that nursing was the unique role of women, and that Elizabeth had little sympathy for the women’s rights movement, highlighted this diversity. We also agreed that the book would not have been possible if Emily and Elizabeth had not written books and articles, kept journals and agreed to interviews with the press throughout their lives. Their own words kept the narrative real. The evening ended as we recognized the timeliness of many themes inherent in the story: the impact of pharmaceutical companies on medicine, the need for shared research, the importance of prevention and the financial inequities in all medical care.

My second book, "It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of the No Do-Overs, 2023" by Mary Louise Kelly, the current cohost of NPR’s "All Things Considered," was recommended by my best friend Donna. We have been friends for over 70 years and have shared many books. We have also spent decades discussing the themes of Kelly’s book: the role of the mother in a family, the conflicts imposed when career needs compete with children’s schedules, the quick passage of time and the need for female friends who are dealing with the same issues. Donna began our conversation with a key question: “Where did this mother role model come from and why does it still exist?” We recalled the guilt we felt when we left our children in day care for the first time and the real need to get out of the house where the boredom was killing us. We laughed as we contrasted our work as teachers and librarians with Kelly, who got in a plane and left for Kyiv at the onset of the Russian attacks. We also understood that when you love your work, you have to say “yes” to your boss even when it means missing an important event in your child’s life. Even though we live in different states, our conversation by phone and text will continue over the summer.

My last conversation was with my twin granddaughters, who are visiting us from Boulder. We discussed the fourth book, "Beyond the Kingdoms," from Chris Colfer’s "The Land of Stories" series. Laine has chosen this book because “this is where things start to get really weird.” The series centers on twins Alex and Conner Bailey and their travels in and out of the land of stories with its many kingdoms and ruling bodies. Emily begins, “This book starts off fast and weaves in other books and characters. What is interesting is the way the story characters are so different. Goldilocks and Jack are real fighters and Red Riding Hood is the queen of a kingdom.”

Laine continues, “In this book the twins get separated in different books, and they are trying to find each other. Twins are always there for each other — even if they are very different from each other. Alex likes homework and reading, and Connor loves sports. They both use their personalities and skills to help save the land of stories.”

Both Emily and Laine agree that being a twin and reading about twins is kind of fun — but it really doesn’t change the storyline. A good story will always be a good story. And I finish: “And a good book is always better when you discuss it with friends and family.”