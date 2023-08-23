At the heart of our mission is a community committed to the formation of our students. At St. Albert the Great Academy, we are very fortunate to have several volunteers who give their time, talent and treasure in different ways to make our school a greater place for children to learn, grow and thrive. Sursum Corda is the name of our volunteer organization. Sursum Corda means "lift up your hearts," and in a very special way this is what each member of our community does: lifts up their hearts for the children in the school. It touches your heart to see children happy to be dropped off at school each morning, laugh on the playground, welcome visitors into the classrooms with warm smiles and hugs, pray the Our Father loudly during Mass, and skip down the halls. It is this warmth of heart that brings our volunteers back each year. We welcome you to consider becoming a part of our community this year by contributing in your own way!

The purpose of our Sursum Corda is to facilitate a welcoming environment for all families of St. Albert's students; to promote St. Albert's throughout our community; to bring parents, faculty and the community together in support of St. Albert's; and to "lift up our hearts" in service to work on specific committees of interest to support the whole community. Who is this community? We are a group of parents, grandparents, faculty and community members who are able to give their time and talent to St. Albert the Great Academy to support all areas of our mission to educate mind, body and soul. Strengthened by a rich history of education in the Auburn Catholic community, our students know that they are supported, encouraged and loved in all of their learning. This witness of unity inspires our students to give back in service and leadership.

Giving of time, talent or treasure comes in many ways, and no small effort goes by unnoticed. In fact, it is the accumulation of many small gifts that makes our community fulfilled. As St. (Mother) Teresa has said, “I can do things you cannot, you can do things I cannot. Together we can do great things.” At St. Albert’s some volunteers only work on fundraisers, some come in one day a week, some are "on call" when we have a project, and some make a yearly donation toward scholarships or our endowment fund.

Our Sursum Corda has different committees. The Classroom Support Committee includes those who like to give time in the classroom for lunch duty or recess, assistant teaching, as a substitute teacher, or in our library. Our teachers welcome help in the classrooms at any time! The Marketing Committee is looking for people with creative ideas on how to promote our school in not just our community, but surrounding communities as well. Our Fundraising Committee enjoys putting together fundraisers that are family-friendly and fun. Coming up again this fall on Sept. 30 is our annual Fast Cars and Big Rigs at Fingerlakes Mall. Our Hospitality Committee works on family activities for our parents and students, educational opportunities for families and service projects. The Buildings and Grounds Committee is our "go-to" people who can offer a hand on projects that help to keep our school clean, safe, up to date and inviting. People graciously think of us often making donations of items for the school and for the students. And as a community of prayer, we count on the many prayers from all of you too. Each day our students say a prayer to St. Albert asking to:

“Protect our students, strengthen our families, and enrich our community.”

St. Albert’s is a joyful place and our students are naturally very giving because of the witness of so many who give warmly to them. Once a week a grandmother comes to help in several classrooms during lunch and she always leaves saying, "Boy, I love this school!" Many times we don’t see the fruits of our labor, but in volunteering in our school, the fulfillment is great and the reward is immediate: the warm smile of a young student! With school approaching soon, would you consider how to contribute your time, talent or treasure in any way? We would love to welcome you. Please reach out to us at (315) 283-0555 or in person at 134 Washington Street.