The Cayuga Lake Scenic Byway will be the site of a Virtual Step Challenge Fundraiser this September.

The fundraiser, whose goal is $5,000, will support a capital fund for the interpretive and wayfinding sign program on the byway.

Using the Pacer for Teams app, participants will count steps throughout the month of September to raise the money. Last year, participants totaled 12,540,531 steps.

All participants will receive an award medallion with an image paying tribute to the Montezuma National Wildlife Refuge, one of the major stops on the byway, as well as a baseball cap with the byway logo. The top 10 steppers will receive a special charm with the refuge, crafted by Micky Roof of The Jewelbox in Ithaca.

For more information, or to register, visit cayugalake.com/cayuga-lake-scenic-byway/events.