The grounds of the Sterling Renaissance Festival will fill with acrobats, artisans and more for the 47th summer beginning this weekend.

The popular festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays, July 1 through Aug. 13, on the grounds at 15385 Farden Road in Sterling.

The festival is set in fictional Warwick, England, in 1585. It features performances by musicians, jugglers and more, as well as period characters who interact with festival-goers, food and merchants.

"What to expect while deep in the woods, in the town of Warwick, England? Better to ask yourself, what not to expect?" the festival said in its season announcement.

"The antics, while often merry, are unpredictable at best. Those who come for finely crafted wares are often overtaken by the thrill of the knights' fiery joust. And many, seeking to revel in a fine ale, all too often become smitten by the generous young wenches, only to return again and again."

Additionally, each weekend of the festival will have a theme:

• July 1-2: Family Appreciation Weekend

• July 8-9: Romance Weekend

• July 15-16: Ale Fest Weekend

• July 22-23: Pirate Invasion Weekend

• Aug. 5-6: Fantasy, Fairies and the Future Weekend

• Aug. 12-13: Grand Finale Weekend

Single-day tickets for the festival are $38.95 for adults and $21.95 for children 4 to 11; two-day and weekend passes are also available.

For more information, visit sterlingfestival.com or call (315) 947-5782.