Sterling Stage will say goodbye to summer and its 2023 concert season with Happy Sterling, a four-day music festival with more than 25 performers this weekend.

Headlining the festival will be Astro Collective at 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, in Sinatra Lounge at the festival grounds, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal. Annie in the Water will play at 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, on the artist stage, followed by Sterling Stage favorite the Ryan Montbleau Band at 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3, on the artist stage.

Also performing this weekend will be Honey Jar Habit, Natural Medicine, Fungksui, Papa Muse, Garafalo Brothers Band, Sweetgrass Hideaway, One Man. The Band, The Cosmic Groan, The Forest Dwellers Duo, Paul LeClair, Raedwald Howland-Bolton, Sterling Junction, The Cool Kids, Duffy, A=MC2, Sam Money, Cookie, Char Dennis, Moe Michnick, Mike Shiel, John McConnell, Randy McMillen and J.D. Robbins.

Along with music, the festival will feature an artist village, food and craft vendors, and yoga. Overnight camping will be available, and guests can bring their own beverages.

Day passes are $60 in advance and $70 at the gate for general admission, and free for ages 12 and younger. Festival passes are $80 in advance and $95 at the gate, and free for ages 12 and younger.

For more information, call (818) 212-9489 or visit sterlingstage.com.