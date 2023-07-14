Film on the Field, a fundraiser for Hospice of Central New York and Hospice of the Finger Lakes, will bring children's activities, fireworks and a screening of "The Polar Express" to NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse on Thursday, July 27.

The third annual fundraiser, Hospice's largest of the year, will include face painting, spin art and a photo booth, along with a screening of the 2004 Christmas movie. The fireworks show will conclude the event.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the stadium, 1 Tex Simone Drive, Syracuse. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children 6 to 12 and free for ages 5 and younger; VIP packages are also available. Parking is free, and the stadium's concession stands will be open. The event will take place rain or shine.

Proceeds from the event will support Hospice's mission of serving as "our community’s expert resource at the end-of-life by providing comprehensive comfort care to patients and families through unique interdisciplinary services, bereavement counseling, education, and collaboration," Hospice said in a news release.

Those who come to the event with a nonperishable food item for the Food Bank of Central New York will receive a raffle ticket as well. For a list of preferred foods, visit https://foodbankcny.org/assets/Uploads/FoodDrive-PreferredFoods-FINAL.pdf.

For more information, visit filmonthefield.givesmart.com.