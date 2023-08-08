After 36 years with Cayuga Community College, professor Steve Keeler will step down as the head of the college’s telecommunications department.

In his three-plus decades at Cayuga, he not only expanded the program, but also made sure our students kept up with emerging technologies that they, and their future employers, would benefit from. This allowed students to burnish their credentials when seeking jobs in television and radio.

Professor Keeler has also played a key role, unheralded and largely unknown by most, in the public affairs of this community. He made sure that shows such as “Inside City Hall” and “Conversations,” which ran in the 1990s with the late Rita Valentino and retired Auburn Mayor Edward Lauckern, were available. They eventually evolved into “Inside Government” and “Beyond the Front Page" — the latter I have hosted for more than two decades.

His focus on continuing or creating ongoing partnerships — originally with the Osborne family and Auburn Cable, then Adelphia, Time Warner and now Spectrum and Verizon FIOS — has allowed the community to have local coverage of important issues from their living rooms each semester, taped and broadcast from the studios at Franklin Street. Never willing to stay with the status quo, Keeler has expanded the college’s broadcasts to the Auburn Regional Media Access housed at the Auburn Public Theater, having sat on the ARMA board, and also through livestreaming YouTube access for those who may not be subscribers with local service cable companies.

These media partnerships have allowed local officials to do extended interviews on the subjects of the day, whether they were the mayor of the city of Auburn or members of the Cayuga County Legislature, New York State Legislature or Congress. Keeler also made sure that programming time was available to cover subjects that may not necessarily be related to elected officials, such as public health (especially important during COVID-19), nonprofit operations and water quality. He not only promoted interviews about the arts (performing and visual), but had the show “Soundwaves," originally hosted by Jane Thompson, show off local talent playing a variety of music genres every semester.

During his tenure as the head of the "telcom" department, the college extended its role in providing some election forums, usually confined to mayor, city council and the Auburn school board, to include races for the Cayuga County Legislature, countywide races, races for the New York State Assembly and Senate, as well as several high-profile races for Congress — all done with Cayuga students in key roles behind the cameras.

Key to all this was his desire to give his students an opportunity to film and direct shows — a critical learning experience for them, as they got real-world experience with Keeler and his team of professors and instructors. He always wanted to have his students use the best technology, technology that they would use in their careers, but also have the skills set to compete in the real world. His work paid off with his students working in all facets of the broadcast world, from ACC Sports and MTV to NBC News and the Speed Channel, which became Fox Sports 1.

Never one to sit on his laurels, Keeler continued to seek opportunities for his students in areas no one would have thought about a decade ago, let alone 36 years ago, including emerging drone technology. He will continue to teach two courses on drones into the new year academic year after he retires this week.

Keeler has taught hundreds, if not thousands of Cayuga students over his three-plus decades at Cayuga, and while we will sorely miss his day-to-day presence in the classroom and in the studio, we are delighted that he is continuing on teaching in some post-retirement capacities as he and his wife, Carole, travel.