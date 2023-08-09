Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn (auburnpublictheater.org)
• 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Skaneateles Festival musicians Steven Banks and Xak Bjerken. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Gone Rogue. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Coldfront and Nightshade. No cover.
• 5 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: BeatleCuse. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Bryan Syrell. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn ([315] 282-7670)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Diana Jacobs and Dan Pugh. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Tom Chick. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Sloppy Joes. No cover.
D.B.'s Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport (weedsportlibrary.org)
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Lock 52 Jazz Band. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Jess Novak Band. No cover.
• 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: Great Race XLV celebration with No Filter. No cover.
Fillmore Glen State Park, Route 38, Moravia (friendsoffillmoreglen.org)
• 5 to 6:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Fillmore Days: Undefeated. Cover $1.
• 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Fillmore Days: Tink Bennett and Tailor Made. Cover $1.
Founder's Day, downtown Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• Noon to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: State Street Plaza: Genesee Street Voices. No cover.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Showmobile stage: Gold Dust Gypsies (Fleetwood Mac tribute). No cover.
• 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Side stage: Glass Image. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Showmobile stage: Dirtroad Ruckus. No cover.
Frontenac Park, 15 Creamery Road, Union Springs (unionspringsny.com)
• 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Village of Union Springs 175th and town of Springport 200th anniversary celebration with Bad JuJu. No cover.
Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: 13 Curves. No cover.
Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan (kegscanalside.net)
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Outlaw Nation: Nu Breed and Jesse Howard. Tickets $35.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Dalton/Keegan duo. No cover.
• 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Inside Job. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn (facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny)
• 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Auburn Music Boosters student performance of summer music lesson material. No cover.
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Total Recall. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: JD Balloni and Sam Pruyn. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: Jim Scala. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: Rocko Dorsey. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Sappy Cy. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco (sebsgreenshutters.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10: "Remember" and Schubert by East Coast Chamber Orchestra. Tickets $32-$45.
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Paul Di Folco on piano followed by "Angels & Ghosts." Tickets $32-$45.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: "Mozart Under the Stars" by East Coast Chamber Orchestra featuring Shai Wosner. Tickets $42.
State Street Mall, State Street, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Music on the Mall: Mike Powell and The Echo Sound. No cover.
State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16: Tommy and Vinny the Jukebox Duo. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Levi and The Wranglers. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Ship of Phools acoustic. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; ([315] 252-6309)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: Saint Bernard. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11: Brass Inc. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13: Jacob Shipley. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn (facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil)
• 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday, Aug. 12: Summer Festival of the Creative Arts: Flock of Free Range Children. No cover.
• 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Summer Festival of the Creative Arts: Nuclear Ukulele. No cover.
• 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12: Summer Festival of the Creative Arts: Dynamix. No cover.
