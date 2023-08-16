Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Town Hall Heist. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn (auburnpublictheater.org)
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Livingston Taylor with opener Jesse Ruben. Tickets $44.85.
Blue Water Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles ([315] 685-6600)
• 11 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/britchesdancebar)
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Cooper Green. No cover before 10 p.m.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Dusty Bottle. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Funky Blu Roots. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: Cam Caruso. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn ([315] 282-7670)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Dave Hanlon's Funky Jazz Trio. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Xarika. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Irv Lyons and The Light. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Tailor Made. No cover.
Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: Ben Cole Band. No cover.
Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan (kegscanalside.net)
• 6 p.m. (doors) Friday, Aug. 18: Warren Zeiders. Tickets $40.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Desert Moondogs. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: The Lunch Ladies. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: My Buddy's Band. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn (facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny)
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: The Rounds. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Carol Bryant Quartet. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Little Jazz Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco firehouse pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco (facebook.com/auburncivicband)
• 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven ([315] 947-5399)
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: McArdell and Westers. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Tim Forbes. No cover.
• 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Tim Burns. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Larabee Live. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco (sebsgreenshutters.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
• 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Alexander and Nodzo. No cover.
Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn (seymourlibrary.org)
• 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: Saxophonist Steven Banks. No cover.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles (skanbrewery.com)
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Patrick Young. No cover.
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17: "Beethoven Illuminated" by the Parker Quartet. Tickets $32-$45.
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Steven Banks & Friends. Tickets $32-$45.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: "Festival Finale" by Joshua Redman Quartet. Tickets $42.
State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: Luke Mock. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Larry Kyle. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Papa Muse acoustic. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Steve Daniels Jazz Duo. No cover.
• 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: JD & Sam duo (Petty Thieves). No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; ([315] 252-6309)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Seattle Sons. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn ([315] 515-3695)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19: Virgil Cain. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23: Total Recall. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18: Tailor Made. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Rachel Beverly. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn (facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil)
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20: Oswego Valley Snowbelters Chorus. Tickets $10.
From Falcon Park to the top of the downtown parking garage, the city of Auburn will present plenty of outdoor live music this summer.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.