Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Petty Thieves. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn (auburnpublictheater.org)
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: The Dean Family Band. Tickets $18.08.
AuroraFest 2023, Wells College AA Field, Aurora (aurorafestcommittee@gmail.com)
• 4 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Steam Boiler Works. No cover.
• 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Flea Circus. No cover.
• 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Cruise Control. No cover.
• 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Radio London. No cover.
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry (brightleafvineyard.com)
• 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Rachel Beverly. No cover.
Chateau Dusseau, 5292 Erron Hill Road, Locke (chateaudusseau.com)
• 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Janet Batch Trio. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Luber Cators. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute). No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Two Hour Delay. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Sam Domicolo. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn ([315] 282-7670)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Jeff Martin. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: My Buddy's Band. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Diana Jacobs Band. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Ruby Shooz. No cover.
Downtown Auburn parking garage roof, Lincoln Street, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.
Falcon Park, 130 N. Division St., Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: My So-Called Band. No cover.
Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29: Crossroads. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Major Keys. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Joel Kane's Uptown. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn (facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny)
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Colleen Kattau. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Sue Alexander and Bob Nodzo. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Pleasant Beach Hotel, 14477 Fancher Ave., Fair Haven ([315] 947-5399)
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Jim Scala. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Neil Minet. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Brian Wagner. No cover.
• 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: JT Horne. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 28: Ben Wayne. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco (sebsgreenshutters.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Shepherds Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn (shepsbeer.com)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Capt. Squeeze and the Moe Bauso Zydeco Moshers. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles (skanlibrary.org)
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Guitar concert by Timothy Schmidt. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Joel Kane and Josh Dwyer (bluegrass). No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26: Freight. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; ([315] 252-6309)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Town Hall Heist. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Bonfire (AC/DC tribute). No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Evan Dillon. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn (facebook.com/fingerlakesartcouncil)
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27: Dr. Thomas Donahue piano recital. Tickets $10.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.