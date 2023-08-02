Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: JackFire. No cover.
Belvedere Lounge, 194 State St., Auburn ([315] 282-7256)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: 8-Traxx. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: On the Brink. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: The Ripcords. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: 1 Night Stand. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn ([315] 282-7670)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Longwood Jazz Project. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Modafferi. No cover.
• 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Bare Melt Band. No cover.
D.B.'s Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport (weedsportlibrary.org)
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: The Ende Brothers. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Hardware Café, 566 Main St., Fair Haven (landscapeofguitar.com)
• 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Patchouli and Terra Guitarra. Tickets $20.
Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Diana Jacobs Band with Perform 4 Purpose. No cover.
Kegs Canalside, 7 N. Hamilton St., Jordan (kegscanalside.net)
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Dylan Scott with Dylan Marlowe. Tickets $35.
• 6 p.m. (doors) Saturday, Aug. 5: Trapt. Tickets $20.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: A Cast of Thousands. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Raeven. No cover.
New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn (facebook.com/saturdaymarketauburnny)
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Downtown Auburn Saturday Market: Jess Novak. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Amy Lyn Trio. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Shelby Weeks. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Owasco firehouse pavilion, Owasco Road, Owasco (facebook.com/auburncivicband)
• 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7: Auburn Civic Band. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Inside Job. No cover.
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Chris Eves. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: River Lynch and the Spiritmakers. No cover.
The Refinery Modern Fare, 74 State St., Auburn; ([315] 515-3162)
• 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Terry & Joe. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn (schweinfurthartcenter.org)
• 5 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Edgy Folk. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco (sebsgreenshutters.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn (sewardhouse.org)
• 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Soprano Kearstin Piper Brown presents an excerpt from the suite "Fortitude," based on the life of Harriet Tubman. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Colleen Kattau. No cover.
Skaneateles Festival: First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3: "Inventing Mozart" by Kearstin Piper Brown. Tickets $32-$45.
• 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: "Following Harriet" by Kearstin Piper Brown. Tickets $32-$45.
Skaneateles Festival: Robinson Pavilion at Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles (skanfest.org)
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Kelli O'Hara: "Songs From My Heart." Tickets $42.
State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn (auburnny.gov)
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9: CBW Trio. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: Dave Turner. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Logan Oltz. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5: The X'Plozionz. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-3405)
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; ([315] 252-6309)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: The Shazbot. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; ([315] 515-3695)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: JackFire. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4: Thompson Square. Tickets $30.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Tailor Made Duo. No cover.
Turtle Cove Resort & Marina, 356 King Road, Sterling ([315] 947-6677)
• 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6: Just Joe. No cover.
