Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Kevin Barrigar. No cover.
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry (brightleafvineyard.com)
• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Denali and TR. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31: Ron Hurne. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Long Time Coming. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Menage a Soul. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Sam Vecchio. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6: Mike Place. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31: Dean's List. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (lakehousepub.com)
• 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Virgil Cain. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Fattenin' Frogs. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Bob Piorun and Luis Molina. No cover.
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Petty Thieves. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Amy and Sandy. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco (sebsgreenshutters.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn (sewardhouse.org)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Infrared Radiation Orchestra. No cover.
Sheps Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn (shepsbeer.com)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (cnyjazz.org)
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6: Quatro. Tickets $50 (includes dinner).
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Bryan Wagner. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: The Local Farmers Union. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: Unreal City. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; ([315] 252-6309)
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: No Filter. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Bad JuJu. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1: The Destination. Tickets $10.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3: Ben Wayne. No cover.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.