Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett; highlandparkgolfclub.com
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Weekend at Bernie's. No cover.
Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles; anyelasvineyards.com
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7: Bob Piorun and Luis Molina. No cover.
Bluewater Grill, 11 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-6600
• 11 a.m. Sunday, July 9: Mark Nanni. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling; collocawines.com
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 7: Bad Alibi. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 8: 13 Curves. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Johnny Bauer Duo. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: John McConnell. No cover.
Curley's Restaurant, 96 State St., Auburn; (315) 282-7670
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Lou Nocilli and the Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7: Lisa Lee Duo. No cover.
• 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday, July 8: Morris and the Hepcats. No cover.
D.B.'s Drive-In, 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; weedsportlibrary.org
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: Loren and LJ Barrigar. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco; facebook.com/friendsofemerson
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Petty Thieves. No cover.
First Presbyterian Church, 97 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; offthedockchamber.com
• 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "Voices of Passion." Tickets $25.
• 1 p.m. Friday, July 7: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "The Art of Composition." Tickets $25.
• 8 p.m. Friday, July 7: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "Folk and Fiddle." Tickets $25.
• 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "An Afternoon of Jazz and Show Tunes." Tickets $25.
• 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "Baroque Mosaics." Tickets $25.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Sam Smith Trio. No cover.
• 7 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: "Season Finale, Harmonious Duos!" Tickets $25.
Hoopes Park, South Herman Avenue, Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 11: Mark Doyle & The Maniacs. No cover.
Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co., 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport; lunkenheimercraftbrewing.com
• 1 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Brody Schenk. No cover.
NYS Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn
• 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8: David Kuykendall and Michael Houston. No cover.
Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood; (315) 364-7975
• 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Hazard Library fundraiser with Perform 4 Purpose and Lake Country Trio. Donation $10.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; (315) 255-3385
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn; prisoncitybrewing.com
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Steve Cali. No cover.
Noon Sunday, July 9: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Lisa Lee. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron; pottersfarmtofork.com
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Maria Gillard and Friends. No cover.
• 4 p.m. Sunday, July 9: River Lynch and the Spiritmakers. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-2200
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seb's Green Shutters, 6933 Owasco Road, Owasco; sebsgreenshutters.com
• 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 6: Stardusters All-Star Band. No cover.
Seward House Museum, 33 South St., Auburn; sewardhouse.org
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 7: Bob Keefe and the Surf Renegades. No cover.
Sheps Brewing Co., 132 Genesee St., Auburn; shepsbeer.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7: Kevin Minnoe. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; (315) 685-3405
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Alex Becerra and Friends. Tickets $50.
Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road, Skaneateles; offthedockchamber.com
• 4 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: Sam Smith Trio. No cover.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles; offthedockchamber.com
• 1 p.m. Saturday, July 8: Off the Dock Chamber Festival: Sam Smith Trio. No cover.
State Street Plaza, 1-7 State St., Auburn; auburnny.gov
• 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12: Scott Tremolo. No cover.
Sterling Stage, 274 Kent Road, Hannibal; sterlingstage.com
• Thursday, July 6: String Fling 2023; Tickets $60-$70
• Friday, July 7: String Fling 2023: Sicard Hollow and more. Tickets $60-$70.
• Saturday, July 8: String Fling 2023: Sam Grisman Project and more. Tickets $60-$70.
• Sunday, July 9: String Fling 2023. Tickets $60-$70.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven; stickandrudderpub.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7: Seth Rasmussen. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn; (315) 252-6309
• 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Loose Gravel. No cover.
Tinkers Guild, 78 Franklin St., Auburn; (315) 515-3695
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 7: Ménage A Soul. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry; treleavenwines.com
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 7: Atlas. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 9: Bill Ali. No cover.
Westminster Manor, 81 South St., Auburn; westminstermanoradulthome.org
• 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7: Joel Kane. No cover.
From Falcon Park to the top of the downtown parking garage, the city of Auburn will present plenty of outdoor live music this summer.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.