Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: Honky Tonk Hindooz. No cover.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn (atwalley.com)
• 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Johnny Bender unplugged. No cover.
Ancient Order of Hibernians, 79 Van Anden St., Auburn ([315] 252-6459)
• 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Halfway to St. Patrick's Day with Jim's duo. No cover.
Bright Leaf Vineyard, 1250 Clearview Road, King Ferry (brightleafvineyard.com)
• 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: Patrick Young. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/britchesdancebar)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Dirtroad Ruckus. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14: Nate Michaels. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Damdog. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (lakehousepub.com)
• 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Ampersand Project. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Blast. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: No Filter. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Lou Nocilly and His Driveway Jazz Band. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Amy Lyn Trio. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Denn Bunger. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: The Cadleys. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 18: Nate Michaels. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: Luke Mock. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: John Regalia. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
Seymour Library, 176-178 Genesee St., Auburn (seymourlibrary.org)
• 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19: Music in the Stacks: Joel Kane. No cover.
Sherwood Inn, 26 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (cnyjazz.org)
• 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20: Jazz at the Sherwood: ESP with Kristen Tegtmeyer. Cost $50.
Skaneateles Library, 49 E. Genesee St., Skaneateles (skanlibrary.org)
• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Kathy Dillon and friends. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Larry Kyle. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Seven-year anniversary party: Levi Dusseau. No cover.
• 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Seven-year anniversary party: Six String Shotgun. No cover.
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16: Seven-year anniversary party: Thompson-Hall McCracken. No cover.
Swifty's Tavern, 45 Perrine St., Auburn ([315] 252-6309)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: Ali Roy and Chris Cox. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15: JackFire. No cover.
VFW No. 8137, 513 Erie St., Montezuma ([315] 776-4714)
• 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: Elvis Live. No cover.
Willard Memorial Chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn (willard-chapel.com)
• 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17: "Sacred Music You Like to Hear for Soprano, Piano and Organ" with Pamela Poulin and Robert Anderson. Admission $10.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.