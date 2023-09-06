Looking for live music? Here's where you can find it in the Cayuga County area over the next week:
1925 Grill at Highland Park Golf Course, 3068 Franklin St. Road, Sennett (highlandparkgolfclub.com)
• 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: 8-Traxx. No cover.
A.T. Walley & Co., 119 Genesee St., Auburn (atwalley.com)
• 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13: Brad Beardsley. No cover.
Anyela's Vineyards, 2433 W. Lake Road, Skaneateles (anyelasvineyards.com)
• 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Bob Piorun and Luis Molina. No cover.
Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn (auburnpublictheater.org)
• 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Mary Fahl. No cover.
Bailiwick Market & Café, 441 Route 5, Elbridge (bailiwickmarket.com)
• 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Kevin Minnoe. No cover.
Britches' Dance Bar, 192 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/britchesdancebar)
• 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Krowd Kings. No cover.
Colloca Estate Winery, 14678 W. Bay Road, Sterling (collocawines.com)
• 7 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Hayl Mary. No cover.
• 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: The Double V's. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: Winds of Change. No cover.
Deauville Island at Emerson Park, Owasco (facebook.com/friendsofemerson)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7: Infinity. No cover.
LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles (lakehousepub.com)
• 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Ryan and Keith. No cover.
Moondog's Lounge, 24 State St., Auburn (facebook.com/moondogslounge)
• 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Morris & The Hepcats. No cover.
• 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: KC & The Soul Slappers. No cover.
Next Chapter Brewpub, 100 Genesee St., Auburn (nextchapterbrewpub.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: The Rounds. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Major Keys. No cover.
Osteria Salina, 18 State St., Auburn; ([315] 255-3385)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12: Bob Piorun. No cover.
Potters Farm to Fork, 1951 Route 31, Port Byron (pottersfarmtofork.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Amy Varckette. No cover.
• 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: Benny Bleu. No cover.
• 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11: Marcus Larabee. No cover.
Prison City Brewing, 251 North St., Auburn (prisoncitybrewing.com)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Like a Hurricane (Neil Young tribute). No cover.
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: Jim Scala. No cover.
• 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: Sydney Irving. No cover.
Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles; ([315] 685-2200)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Paolo & Felice. No cover.
State Street Mall, downtown Auburn (auburndowntown.org)
• 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Music on the Mall: The Hi-Jivers. No cover.
Stick & Rudder Public House, 571 Main St., Fair Haven (stickandrudderpub.com)
6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Ryan Sutherland. No cover.
• 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: Seth Rasmussen. No cover.
Summerhill Brewing, 14408 Route 90, Summerhill (summerhillbrewing.com)
• 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9: The Tarps. No cover.
Treleaven Wines, 658 Lake Road, King Ferry (treleavenwines.com)
• 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8: Sydney Irving and The Mojo. No cover.
• 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10: The Double Standards. No cover.
To add a show to our listings, use the form at auburnpub.com/events. If you're having trouble with the form, email the information to david.wilcox@lee.net. All listings are free.
For more music listings outside the Cayuga County area, visit auburnpub.com/events.