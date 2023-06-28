Fireworks and other Fourth of July celebrations will take place across the Cayuga County area over the next week.

The village of Fair Haven will begin its traditional Independence Day weekend Thursday, June 29.

There will be a chicken barbecue, beer tent and food trucks from 4 p.m. to midnight Thursday and Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Church Street pavilion; a carnival ride special from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday on the Church Street Field; and an art and craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Village Park on Main Street.

Other highlights of the village's celebration include:

• A Mile Long Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday

• Music by Shine from 8:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday

• Live music by Jess Novak from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday

• The Electric Boat Parade on the Bay at 9:30 p.m. Friday

• A 5K walk/run to benefit Hospice of the Finger Lakes at 9 a.m. Saturday

• The Bayside Cruisers Classic Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on South Lake Street

• A children's parade at 12:30 p.m. Saturday

• Live entertainment from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday

• The Wall of Fire at 9:15 p.m. Saturday

• Fireworks at 10 p.m. Saturday

For more information on Fair Haven's Fourth of July festivities, which are organized by the Save Our Fourth Association, visit fairhavenny.org or facebook.com/fairhavensofa.

In the Auburn area, Cayuga County's traditional Independence Day celebration will take place beginning at 8 p.m. Monday, July 3, with a symphony performance by Symphoria at the Emerson Park Pavilion in Owasco. The performance will be followed by fireworks at 9:45 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public, but there will be a parking fee of $5 at the park.

Another local tradition will follow Tuesday, July 4, when the Owasco Fire Department holds its annual chicken barbecue at 10:30 a.m. and parade at 1 p.m. Dinners are $15 and must be picked up by noon; there are 1,200 dinners available. The parade, meanwhile, will start at the corner of 2nd Avenue and Letchworth Street. For more information, or to order a dinner, visit facebook.com/owascofd.

The village of Aurora will observe the holiday with its annual reading of the Declaration of Independence at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 4, at Ledyard Town Hall, 1099 Poplar Ridge Road, Ledyard. There will be refreshments and light music, and the reading will take place rain or shine.

Owasco Lake will be alight again on the Fourth of July when Light Up Owasco Lake takes place at 9:30 p.m. The "Owasco Lake, NY Homeowners' Community" Facebook group, which organizes the display, encourages the use of LED flares due to environmental concerns about road flares. Spectators are welcome. For more information, email lightupowasco@gmail.com.