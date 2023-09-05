I have talked about self-care frequently in this column, but this time I'm going to ask you to take it a bit further by suggesting you give yourself a mini spiritual retreat. You could complete this in as little as an hour, but it is important that you are not distracted.

You will need a journal or notebook for this activity. I know most of us are used to texting quickly or firing off an email and we don't do much physical writing, but the type of writing I suggest here helps you to connect with your inner spirit and allows you to be open to inspiration.

Ideally, you will be alone for this time, but if that's not possible just find a quiet spot in your home. Keep water handy. Soft, instrumental background music is fine if that helps, and have an inspirational book or two nearby. You will need them. Turn off your cellphone.

Start by taking a few deep breaths, which will help you to relax and get into the proper mindset. Next, take out your journal and pose a question to yourself, such as, “What is important to my personal growth?” or, “What obstacles are preventing me from achieving a specific goal?” Once you have selected a question, start writing your answers or any other impressions that come to mind. You may find that will lead to new questions or other ideas you want to write about. Just let the creativity and imagination flow.

Once you feel you are done writing, take a water break, take a few more deep breaths and then pull out one of your inspirational books and start reading. As you read, write down in your journal any ideas, concepts or questions as they come to your mind.

When you are finished reading, have some more water, take a couple more deep breaths, and pull out that very important journal again. Write down the names of three or four people who are important to you or who have inspired you in some way, and why. After that, write down five things you are grateful for. Finish with a deep breath and an expression of gratitude.

I would love to hear about your mini retreat. Feel free to contact me at the email listed below. Thank you.

Empowered living thoughts

For many of us, time is a commodity that we always seem to struggle with having enough of. Although we may relish the idea of having a mini spiritual retreat, it may feel unattainable to squeeze more into our busy itineraries. I have compiled a list of inspirations for you to choose from to build your own personalized retreat that meets your needs and fits your schedule. You can always choose to perform just one each day for zen-infusing benefits that will really add up!

Gratitude is the cornerstone of living a joyful life, so taking a few minutes to consciously feel and express three things we are grateful for will allow us to see the bounty we are rich with. Journaling in greater depth or writing a letter to ourselves or someone else (even if we don’t intend to share it) will give the opportunity to expound on our thankfulness and draw awareness to more specific examples.

Forgiveness is another important key and a great component for a mini retreat. We can practice this by exploring the same strategies for gratitude, but focusing on where we need to extend forgiveness. This can be an invitation to look deeper into ourselves, our behaviors and any recurring patterns that emerge in our awareness.

The practice of introspection and reflection can lead to greater understanding of the self and how we are all vital components of this natural place. To help guide us further, we can include meditation and contemplation focused on a spiritual role model to consider what attributes we wish to attain. Through this inspiration, we can seek out volunteer opportunities or selfless acts of kindness. The spiritual benefits of giving of ourselves to help others cannot be overstated!

Spending time in nature and communing with other living things can compel us to perform these good deeds and teach us the inherent value in all life forms. We can take a quick stroll along the backyard or plan an extended hike, but the important thing is to practice mindfulness while doing it. Allow ourselves to check in with each of the senses and notice what information they are receiving. If time permits, watching the sunrise or sunset, as well as star and moon gazing, are excellent choices. Happy planning!