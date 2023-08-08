The very first column Mary and I wrote together was about being spiritual as opposed to religious. I would like to revisit that topic from a different perspective, and I will start by paraphrasing what I wrote in that column: “Being religious refers to following a structured system of rules, guidelines or creeds that defines a particular belief system, while being spiritual means following a more individualized path, based on the person’s experience and study.” And, of course, it is possible to be both spiritual and religious.

Let’s start with the premise that people in either category want to be positive, compassionate people. How do we live and show the world who we are? One way is to show reverence for the earth and our environment. Faith traditions from Buddhism, Judaism, Islam, Christianity, paganism and others teach this, and many people who follow no traditional path have a similar respect for our planet.

Another component is to spend time on self-reflection and self-care, neither of which is a selfish act, but an act that values the life and the body that each of us has been given. Asking ourselves simple questions such as, “What is the purpose of my life?” and, “How can I most effectively use the talents and abilities I have been given?” is a good start. As for self-care, that can be as simple as getting enough rest, eating healthy foods, exercising regularly and taking time to relax.

Here is a very important one: breathe. Breathe? Yes. Throughout a typical day, we take thousands of breaths, but they are mostly shallow. Taking just a few slow deep-breath breaks every day provides our bodies with extra oxygen when we inhale and rids our bodies of allergens, pollutants and other particles, keeping us healthier. Try it.

Have you ever wondered why you enjoy certain activities and not others? Maybe you have a talent for music or sports, or woodworking or cooking. You have these skills for a reason, which is likely part of your purpose. Take time regularly to pursue them, and it is very likely the time spent doing so will help you to relax, and you may be giving joy to someone else at the same time. A win-win!

Empowered living thoughts

“Be positive” is a sentiment that has completely flooded our awareness lately. It seems to be thriving in the form of memes, podcasts and influencers, and the list goes on. Although it is easy to conceptualize how to live life positively, it can be much more challenging in practice, especially when living in a fast-paced society that values instant gratification.

It is not possible to completely transform your entire mindset to positivity in a very short amount of time. Adopting a more positive outlook takes time, practice and most importantly, self-awareness. We want to be realistic in our life assessments, but not overly negative or critical. We can then begin to look for the positives and strengths, even when facing difficult circumstances.

This is not to minimize our struggles or suggest that merely looking for "the silver lining” will make all our troubles disappear. That type of message qualifies as toxic positivity. We must still actively work to overcome our trials and tribulations, and some of that will be very challenging.

The goal is to try to see the lessons and growth points as we move through life’s various obstacles as motivation, instead of succumbing to them and becoming a victim. Once we adopt the role of victim to life’s circumstances, we surrender our power. We become blind to our own autonomy to choose how we respond and instead react on autopilot.

Certain external influences are out of our control, but we are the ultimate guides on our own journeys. We can show up each day determined to experience it fully, accepting that pain may possibly be part of the deal, along with joy and love. As we struggle to integrate these potentially negative emotions into our positive mindset, it is crucial that we honor all our feelings and remember that each of them is integral to the human experience that we are here to have.

Embracing everything that life offers us can feel like a tall order at first, but it becomes easier with practice. As always, the best place to start is with gratitude, as this is the key that unlocks the positivity vault!