“Diet” is one of those four-letter words that can strike terror into even the bravest heart. My personal take on why most people fail when they first start a new diet is because most diets emphasize the negative. As in, “Don’t eat this or that or that or ...” you get the idea.

How about if we don’t call it "dieting," but a change in mindset and behavior. Perhaps this could be an affirmation to go along with it: “I see myself healthier, lighter and happier because I no longer put unhealthy things into my body.”

With that as a start, the next step is to educate yourself on what your body needs for proper weight and nutrition. That will take some effort, but it is much easier than avoiding some of your favorite foods without knowing why you should avoid them.

I have learned to eliminate or reduce saturated and trans fats from my diet, which I found far outweighed the fruits and vegetables I was eating. Saturated fats become solid or semi-solid at room temperature and are found in animal products like red meat or butter. Trans fats have had hydrogen added to increase their shelf life. These fats raise the bad cholesterol and lower the good cholesterol. Look for “hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated” oils on the package label. If you see it, don’t buy it.

A typical fast food burger contains 5 to 10 grams of saturated fat and at least half a gram of trans fat. If you eat two, you can double those amounts. If you combine that with a medium order of fries, you have just added several more grams of bad fat. And a large cola? Sugar, sugar.

Our bodies do need fats for many biological processes, but the kinds they need are called unsaturated fats. These fats are found in certain plant oils, olives, nuts and seeds. I’m not a nutritionist, so I will ask you to go start your own research on the different types of fats and how they affect our health.

And let’s not forget our minds. If we allow ourselves to be bombarded by negative stories in the news without having some kind of positive balance, the “mental” bad cholesterol will build up, and we may become negative, too. Please be as careful about what you put in your mind as you do in your body. We only get one body per life. Let’s take care of it.

Empowered living thoughts

At first glance, it seems like it should be easy for us to take good care of ourselves and understand the value in doing so. Since we only get one physical body for this lifetime, we have ample opportunity to figure out exactly how to treat it well. Despite this, many of us struggle to know exactly what we need to do and how to commit to achieving it.

Curiously, our bodies and minds are designed to communicate what is required to maintain optimal performance, yet we are seemingly out of touch with that innate knowledge. How can this be? I suspect that there are many contributing factors, but I think one of the main driving forces is our disconnection from a natural way of living.

We are functioning in a society of quick gratification, surrounded by technology that increasingly simplifies our workloads while providing a constant stream of distractions if desired. How can we expect to be successful at truly tuning into our bodies and minds if we never allow the space to do so?

If we are really listening, our bodies will advise us when we are fighting an illness before the symptoms arise. It will tell us when we are deficient or overdoing it with different nutritional components. The body also knows when we need more exercise, rest or water.

Rather than obsess over what the image in the mirror is or what society dictates is the hot new fad diet, I invite all of us to practice listening to our bodies’ subtle cues. As we work on this, we will become more adept at picking up on the information and applying it correctly. We can approach this as an opportunity to develop a better relationship with ourselves and learn how to be a good steward of the physical vessel we inhabit.

Ultimately, our health can be measured by how we feel and to what degree our bodies are functioning for us. As we cultivate awareness and adjust our lifestyles accordingly, we will continue to feel better, and life will keep getting sweeter!