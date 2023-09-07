The 38th annual CNY TomatoFest will bring a day of live music, food, family activities and more to downtown Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 9.

The festival, which continues to support local food pantries, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the area of Genesee Street between South and William/Dill streets in the city.

Live music at this year's TomatoFest will include:

Genesee Street stage

11 a.m.: Julie Howard

Noon: Perform 4 Purpose

1:30 p.m.: The Healers

3 p.m.: Major Keys

4:30 p.m.: Glass Image

6 p.m.: Weekend at Bernie's

Exchange Street stage

11 a.m.: Luke Mock

12:30 p.m.: Alexander and Nodzo

2 p.m.: Mike McNabb

3:30 p.m.: Joey Dugan

5 p.m.: Bob Lyna and Friends

There will also be street performances by Unity Street Band and Genesee Street Voices.

The musical portion of TomatoFest is supported by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, administered locally by Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants.

Family Fun on Genesee Street will include:

All day: MaxMan Reptile Rescue, slime making and candle dipping

Noon to 1 p.m.: Absolute Dance Company

1 and 3 p.m.: Nate the Great

2 to 5 p.m.: Pete's Balloons

The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will also have a table with family activities, information and a shuttle to free boat rides on Owasco Lake at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.

The Living History Players will perform free history tours from noon to 5 p.m. The traditional cutting of the Wegmans TomatoFest cake will take place at noon, and the Tomato Parade at 4 p.m.

Food vendors at TomatoFest will include:

A.T. Walley & Co.

Barlow's Concessions

Real Pit BBQ

Leo's Donut Factory

Pete's Treats

Crafters and commercial vendors will include:

Rhubarb Alpacas

Ordinary Mystical Photography

Greg Hypes (personalized books)

DJP Woodcrafters

Just Plane Fun (Brian Freeman)

Jeri Marcuccilli (fabric belt loop bags)

Rachel Feirman (nature-inspired art)

Three Creations

Haines Apiary

Marion Nydem (crafts)

Jsy'Neem & Things

Melody Johnson (Melody's)

Violet Sky Photography by Stacy Jordan

Renewal by Andersen of CNY

Alta’s Ornamentation

Norwex Sparkling Clean

Julie’s Crafts

LottsaBeads (Tara Arpino)

Picciano Family Foods

Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation

Cackling Crow Games

La Flor (Mexican jewelry by Anel)

Scentsy (Kelly LaSalle)

Juliet Mackin face painting

Daisy Hollow Farm

Local nonprofits with a presence at TomatoFest will include:

Auburn Community Cats TNR

Auburn Players Community Theatre

Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity

Fidelis

Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY

Pregnancy Care Center of Cayuga County

Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate

St. John Paul II Academy

Vineyard Church

VFW Auburn Post No.1975

Auburn Pop Warner

Cayuga Counseling Services

Central New York DDSO/WPWDD

Child Care Solutions

APE Scare and Care

Cayuga County Office of Tourism

Loretto of CNY

Glove House

As always, CNY TomatoFest supports Cayuga County food pantries. Canned and nonperishable food donations will be collected at all festival entry sites. Admission to the festival is free.

"That's the thing that's always kept TomatoFest going," TomatoFest board member and longtime organizer Gilda Brower told The Citizen in 2021. "There's always going to be someone who becomes ill and can't work, there's always a car that breaks down and someone has to go without their income. That's why we stay in place."

Participating food pantries this year include:

Calvary Food Pantry, Auburn (facebook.com/calvaryfoodpantrycnyinc)

Cato Christian pantry, Cato (catochristianfellowship.org)

Moravia Hope Pantry, Moravia ([315] 209-9420)

King Ferry Food Pantry, King Ferry (kingferryfoodpantry.org)

Salvation Army, Auburn (easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/auburn)

Western Cayuga County Emergency Food Pantry, Union Springs (facebook.com/tuccunionsprings)

Fair Haven Community Church food pantry, Fair Haven (fairhavenchurch.us/Ministries/Food_Pantry/food_pantry.html)

St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn (facebook.com/stalphonsusfoodpantry)

Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry, Weedsport ([315] 834-6749)

Port Byron Community Food Pantry, Port Byron (on Facebook)

Ahead of the festival, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be accepting donations through Friday in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, and the security desk at the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. The office has accepted a challenge from APE Scare and Care, of Auburn, to see who can collect the most donations for the event.

For more information, visit cnytomatofest.org.

Gallery: Family fun in downtown Auburn during CNY TomatoFest TomatoFest TomatoFest TomatoFest TomatoFest TomatoFest 5 TomatoFest 6 TomatoFest 7 TomatoFest 8 TomatoFest 9 TomatoFest