The 38th annual CNY TomatoFest will bring a day of live music, food, family activities and more to downtown Auburn on Saturday, Sept. 9.
The festival, which continues to support local food pantries, will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the area of Genesee Street between South and William/Dill streets in the city.
Live music at this year's TomatoFest will include:
Genesee Street stage
- 11 a.m.: Julie Howard
- Noon: Perform 4 Purpose
- 1:30 p.m.: The Healers
- 3 p.m.: Major Keys
- 4:30 p.m.: Glass Image
- 6 p.m.: Weekend at Bernie's
Exchange Street stage
- 11 a.m.: Luke Mock
- 12:30 p.m.: Alexander and Nodzo
- 2 p.m.: Mike McNabb
- 3:30 p.m.: Joey Dugan
- 5 p.m.: Bob Lyna and Friends
There will also be street performances by Unity Street Band and Genesee Street Voices.
The musical portion of TomatoFest is supported by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts, administered locally by Finger Lakes Community Arts Grants.
Family Fun on Genesee Street will include:
- All day: MaxMan Reptile Rescue, slime making and candle dipping
- Noon to 1 p.m.: Absolute Dance Company
- 1 and 3 p.m.: Nate the Great
- 2 to 5 p.m.: Pete's Balloons
The Owasco Watershed Lake Association will also have a table with family activities, information and a shuttle to free boat rides on Owasco Lake at 12:30, 1:30, 2:30, 3:30 and 4:30 p.m.
The Living History Players will perform free history tours from noon to 5 p.m. The traditional cutting of the Wegmans TomatoFest cake will take place at noon, and the Tomato Parade at 4 p.m.
Food vendors at TomatoFest will include:
- A.T. Walley & Co.
- Barlow's Concessions
- Real Pit BBQ
- Leo's Donut Factory
- Pete's Treats
Crafters and commercial vendors will include:
- Rhubarb Alpacas
- Ordinary Mystical Photography
- Greg Hypes (personalized books)
- DJP Woodcrafters
- Just Plane Fun (Brian Freeman)
- Jeri Marcuccilli (fabric belt loop bags)
- Rachel Feirman (nature-inspired art)
- Three Creations
- Haines Apiary
- Marion Nydem (crafts)
- Jsy'Neem & Things
- Melody Johnson (Melody's)
- Violet Sky Photography by Stacy Jordan
- Renewal by Andersen of CNY
- Alta’s Ornamentation
- Norwex Sparkling Clean
- Julie’s Crafts
- LottsaBeads (Tara Arpino)
- Picciano Family Foods
- Sean M. Walsh K-9 Memorial Foundation
- Cackling Crow Games
- La Flor (Mexican jewelry by Anel)
- Scentsy (Kelly LaSalle)
- Juliet Mackin face painting
- Daisy Hollow Farm
Local nonprofits with a presence at TomatoFest will include:
- Auburn Community Cats TNR
- Auburn Players Community Theatre
- Cayuga County Habitat for Humanity
- Fidelis
- Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY
- Pregnancy Care Center of Cayuga County
- Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate
- St. John Paul II Academy
- Vineyard Church
- VFW Auburn Post No.1975
- Auburn Pop Warner
- Cayuga Counseling Services
- Central New York DDSO/WPWDD
- Child Care Solutions
- APE Scare and Care
- Cayuga County Office of Tourism
- Loretto of CNY
- Glove House
As always, CNY TomatoFest supports Cayuga County food pantries. Canned and nonperishable food donations will be collected at all festival entry sites. Admission to the festival is free.
"That's the thing that's always kept TomatoFest going," TomatoFest board member and longtime organizer Gilda Brower told The Citizen in 2021. "There's always going to be someone who becomes ill and can't work, there's always a car that breaks down and someone has to go without their income. That's why we stay in place."
Participating food pantries this year include:
- Calvary Food Pantry, Auburn (facebook.com/calvaryfoodpantrycnyinc)
- Cato Christian pantry, Cato (catochristianfellowship.org)
- Moravia Hope Pantry, Moravia ([315] 209-9420)
- King Ferry Food Pantry, King Ferry (kingferryfoodpantry.org)
- Salvation Army, Auburn (easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/auburn)
- Western Cayuga County Emergency Food Pantry, Union Springs (facebook.com/tuccunionsprings)
- Fair Haven Community Church food pantry, Fair Haven (fairhavenchurch.us/Ministries/Food_Pantry/food_pantry.html)
- St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, Auburn (facebook.com/stalphonsusfoodpantry)
- Brutus-Sennett Food Pantry, Weedsport ([315] 834-6749)
- Port Byron Community Food Pantry, Port Byron (on Facebook)
Ahead of the festival, the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office will be accepting donations through Friday in the lobby of the Public Safety Building, 7445 County House Road, Sennett, and the security desk at the Cayuga County Office Building, 160 Genesee St., Auburn. The office has accepted a challenge from APE Scare and Care, of Auburn, to see who can collect the most donations for the event.
For more information, visit cnytomatofest.org.