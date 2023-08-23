Two videos about Emily Howland will premiere on Sunday, Aug. 27, at Opendore, the restored Sherwood home of her niece, Isabel.

The first premiere, "Picturing Freedom: Photography in the Life of Emily Howland," features an interview with National Portrait Gallery Director Kim Sajet about Howland's renowned cartes de visite (a small photo mounted on a card) photo album. Howland's album contained a photo of Harriet Tubman that was discovered in 2017 and is believed to be the youngest image of the abolitionist.

"Picturing Freedom" was produced by Peter Carroll, who has produced two previous videos for the Howland Stone Store Museum that owns and operates Opendore.

The premieres will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. The second premiere that afternoon will be "Emily Howland: A Documentary," a video from the suffragist and philanthropist's induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls in 2022. The video will feature an interview with Marilyn Post of the Howland Stone Store Museum.

Along with the premieres, there will be a tour and dedication of the newly restored springhouse at Opendore, 2978 Route 34B, Sherwood. Admission is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit howlandstonestore.org.

