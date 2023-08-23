Have you ever learned a useless fact? “The mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell” became a popular meme a few years ago, making fun of the definitions we were forced to memorize as kids and then promptly never use again after taking the final exam. So why do we insist that our children learn facts about cellular biology, if the overwhelming majority of us will not need that information later in life? A cellular biologist conducting research will certainly have the knowledge of a cell’s mitochondria as part of an integrated network of information needed to accomplish the tasks in their chosen field, but imposing the information on the population through public education standards in hopes that someone will one day go on to be a cellular biologist seems like a inefficient process. At least, it's inefficient if we only measure education by its practical application.

The ancient Greeks wrestled with the problem of a practical education versus what the philosophers termed an education in the speculative sciences. When we hear the term “speculative,” our modern ears hear “theoretical guessing” or something to that effect thanks to our slang. The sense in which “speculative” was used among the Greek philosophers was that you were seeking knowledge that was worth knowing for its own sake.

In ancient Greece, you could study how to construct a ship. The knowledge obtained in this study was termed “practical knowledge” not because it was useful to know, but because it was knowledge that translated directly into use. Knowledge of making things was referred to as an “art” because, with the knowledge, man was able to produce “artifacts.” Because practical knowledge was always learned for the sake of something else, it was regarded as a kind of secondary knowledge. Learning about constructing ships is only meaningful if you plan to actually construct a ship.

Speculative knowledge is learning that has no practical application. It was knowledge that was worth seeking for its own sake. Because it was learned for its own sake, it was considered to be the more noble knowledge to possess. For example, studying the nature of goodness has no direct application. Nothing can be produced in a factory by that knowledge. This does not mean that it is not worth knowing, though. For example, in one of Plato’s dialogues, the philosopher was able to distinguish that goodness and pleasure are not equivalent (a very important lesson for children and adolescents to know)! He accomplished this by pointing out that goodness and pleasure had mutually exclusive traits, so they could not be the same thing. When pleasure is mixed with its opposite, it is increased, while when goodness is mixed with its opposite, it is not increased. For example:

• If the pain of thirst precedes the pleasure of drinking, our pleasure in drinking is greatly increased.

• Meanwhile, if someone commits an evil act, such as robbing a bank, that does not increase the goodness of their next donation to a charity.

This kind of knowledge is especially needed today, where instant gratification rules most teenagers' (and adults') lives. Just because something feels good does not mean it is the embodiment of goodness we should orient our lives around.

The current trend in education is to emphasize what the Greeks termed practical knowledge. Social media’s praises of coding and robotics programs is an example of this. Fantastic as these programs are, speculative knowledge is still needed in our education system. It is not enough, though, to simply have students discuss speculative topics, such as the nature of goodness. If it is to be done in a scientific manner, then tools appropriate to the task must be used. The rules of formal logic have been the historical tools that led the greatest thinkers to their insights. The rules need to be taught and observed today. A discussion on the meaning of life that is not guided by principles established in formal logic is about as worthwhile as a chemistry class that does not employ the scientific method.

So is the definition of the mitochondria worth knowing? It may not be as practical as knowing how to change a car battery or how to do your taxes, but if it helps students discover the order and beauty of creation, it is worthwhile. Taxes and cars change from generation to generation, but appreciating the wonder of creation does not.