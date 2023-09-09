More than 200 volunteers tackled 15 projects across Cayuga County during the United Way of Cayuga County's third annual Day of Caring Aug. 3. Pictured are faculty and administrative staff from the Auburn Enlarged City School District and Camp Caspar Gregory board member Dick Taylor loading mulch for a project on the camp's nature trail. Projects were also completed with the American Red Cross of Western New York, Fair Haven Public Library, Chapel House, Hillside Children’s Center, Catholic Charities, The Salvation Army, New York Statewide Senior Action Council, SCAT Van, Unity House, Healing H’Arts Equestrian Center, Southern Cayuga Instant Aid and the Casey Park parks and recreation program. The Day of Caring is "a unique opportunity for agencies to showcase their mission, their programs, and services, establish new relationships, and grow their support network," the United Way said in a news release. The United Way thanked Wegmans, Auburn Crane & Rigging, Savannah Bank, Nucor Steel, Beardsley Architects + Engineers, Harvest Hills Solar Project, Cayuga Lake National Bank, Tompkins Community Bank, Pinnacle Investments, Auburn Community Hospital, Medent and MacKenzie-Childs for their support of the event.