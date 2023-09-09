The United Way of Cayuga County will host the kickoff of its 2023-2024 campaign from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Owen Orchards, 8174 Grant Ave. Road, Sennett.
There will be an agency fair with information about local nonprofits, children's activities, cider and cider doughnuts, live music by Perform 4 Purpose and more.
Admission to the event is free and open to the public, but registration is required for all attendees.
Meanwhile, the United Way is holding its sixth annual Personal Care Drive through Oct. 10. Hygiene items like soap, toothpaste and laundry detergent are being collected at sites in Fair Haven, Cato, Port Byron, Weedsport, Auburn, Union Springs, Aurora, King Ferry and Moravia. United Way will partner with community organizations and the Food Providers Network to distribute the items to local food pantries, soup kitchens and shelters this fall.
People are also reading…
For more information, or to find a box to donate to the drive, visit unitedwayofcayugacounty.org.