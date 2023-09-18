This month, Unity House celebrates the incredible work direct support professionals do every day to keep the people they support safe, healthy and empowered.

“Thank you so very much for all that you do every day,” CEO Liz Smith said in a message to all DSPs. “You are at the very core of our mission and the people you support are so lucky to have you there cheering them on.”

Unity House, which supports more than 700 people with disabilities, celebrates the role that DSPs play in the overall health and vitality of the organization. Their daily hands-on work is essential to the individuals themselves, their families and the community.

Unity House employs approximately 200 DSPs, which make up about two-thirds of the organization’s workforce.

DSP Recognition Week is nationally recognized and runs the first Sunday after Labor Day until the following Saturday. This year, it ran Sept. 10-16. For several years, Unity House has celebrated their DSPs for the month of September.

Last week, Unity House leaders delivered appreciation gifts to the group homes, residential facilities and community habilitation programs where DSPs work.

“DSPs provide a sense of comfort for family and friends, reassuring them that their loved one is well cared for,” Smith said. “Unity House and I are so fortunate to have this core group of dedicated staff who have stuck with us through thick and thin. Taking the time to say ‘thank you’ from your heart does matter.”

Unity House of Cayuga County empowers people with mental illnesses, developmental disabilities and substance use disorders. Every day, we help about 750 adults in seven central New York counties learn the skills they need to lead fuller, more independent lives. Our nonprofit provides transitional and permanent housing, as well as rehabilitative, respite and employment services. Through innovation, education and advocacy, Unity House is combatting misconceptions associated with disabilities.

