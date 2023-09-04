The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Auburn United Methodist Church, 99 South St., Auburn

• 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, at Sacred Heart Church, 90 Melrose Road, Owasco

• 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius

• 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

• 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Borodino Fire Department, 2500 Nunnery Road, Skaneateles

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7, at Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.