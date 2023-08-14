The following blood drives are scheduled to take place in the Cayuga County area:

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Nucor Steel, 33 York St., Auburn

• 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St., Auburn

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

• 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

• 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge

• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, at the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Weedsport United Methodist Church, 2744 E. Brutus St., Weedsport

• 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Skaneateles Fire Department, 77 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles

The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall in blood donations this summer, which is why all August donors will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie theater of their choice.

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.