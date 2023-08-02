If you have children, then it's safe to say August is a month of preparation and anticipation for September, the start of a new school year. New beginnings and new possibilities.

As parents and caregivers, there are many ways we prepare our children. Naturally, our first thoughts go to the fundamentals: school clothes, backpacks, sneakers, supplies and other material needs that arise.

Families are diverse. That means the ways in which we ready our children for school are individual, as familial needs are personalized and unique.

As we plan for a new season in our home, building executive functioning skills, autonomy and sensory and adaptive needs are additional ways in which I support and prepare my children for the start of school.

By supporting my children’s executive functioning skills, I am helping them to develop and refine skills in areas of organizing, planning, time management, self-awareness and flexible thinking — just to name a few.

How is this achieved? In the same ways you organize yourself: by having personal-to-you systems, predictable routines and habits in place.

As an example: My children each have personalized visual schedules, displayed in a place that best fits their needs. In addition, their daily expectations and routines are visually available and displayed separately.

There’s many ways to do this; it’s about what works best for your child. Here’s where technology can be a great resource as well. Think digital calendars and sound reminders. If you have children who have course schedules, uploading or taking a screenshot to their phone can be helpful as they learn their new class routine and efficiently map their day. So, if your kiddo is a techy, which I would wager that most are these days, consider this to be a super executive functioning support tool.

From developing routines to picking out their own school clothes, my children are center and integral to the planning process. This builds their sense of autonomy, enthusiasm and confidence before they even step into the door on day one.

When we let our children decide and control their own style, they gain confidence and a sense of self. They receive the message that they’re in charge of their own bodies. But most importantly, it shows them that we respect them and that their opinions matter to us. So, as you and your children go through your back-to-school plan together, regardless of age, let your them make their own choices on clothes, hairstyles and foods. Let them be them. Separate from you. It’s an easy way to celebrate who they are.

Lastly, I ensure my children are at their best and in a place of optimal learning by making sure they’re comfortable and able to manage their attire. I feel this is an appropriate consideration for all children, not solely for children with sensory sensitivities or different abilities.

A few fundamentals to have in place for your children to be as comfortable as possible in their learning environment may be: seamless socks, no-tie shoes, comfortable-to-them undergarments, T-shirts with no tags, fidgets, headphones or earbuds, adaptive clothing and supports. If you have a child who cannot yet tie their shoes, making thoughtful choices in their shoe selection may be the difference in their ability to get their shoes and boots on and off independently or stand out from peers. From Tupperware to lunch boxes, looking for easy-to-open options is often essential. Buttons, zippers and snaps — all things to consider especially as we move into fall and colder weather.

Special needs families develop and put a plan in place, and a plan in place of that. We need to have a Plan A, B and C. We need to plan transportation. And accessibility. And a part of that accessibility means accessibility to us, their caregivers.

For families with a child who has medical complexities, the start of the school year presents new opportunities — and new concerns and worries for their health and safety. This, again, adds to their back-to-school planning and consideration.

September is coming down the pipe, which means a new school year and new opportunities. The reality is, school is where children spend the bulk of their childhood. As parents and caregivers, what can we do at home to make their time more meaningful while at school? For me and maybe for you, it's important to give them a sense of self and value, instill strong habits and make sure they are equipped with what they each need to meet their unique needs.

So, this month, as we scour through the back-to-school ads looking for the best prices on popular brands, let’s consider our child’s whole person and make parenting with intention popular.

And in the words of someone who has always said it better:

“A love of learning has a lot to do with learning that we’re loved.” — Fred Rogers