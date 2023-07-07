There is nothing more valuable than time.

It is literally our most priceless and nonrenewable commodity.

As kids, we all remember summers that seemed to last forever, days enjoyably long.

Now, with each lap around the sun, time feels fleeting and elusive.

Summer is a short season. Around these parts, we wait eagerly for the return of warm weather, opening windows and letting the outdoors in, soaking up some much needed vitamin D, and the return of our feathered friends and their song. We wait on it. So much so, that we have it fully planned and practically spent before the first day of summer even arrives on June 21.

Creating the life we want revolves around our time, not in a measurable sense but rather in how we experience it — how we spend it. It’s an everyday commitment to prioritizing and protecting our invaluable time.

There is an antidote. It's boldly saying "no" — no to full capacity, no to an overscheduled life.

Rebelliously resisting the demands to do more is easier said than done. We are all stretched so incredibly thin. No one can escape “busy”; these are the times we live in. The staples of our 21st century diet consists of daily tasks and 24/7 digital availability.

I am not immune to this either. Admittingly, I am in a constant state of multitasking throughout my day. I say this with neither pride nor shame. It is simply a symptom of my lifestyle. I am always doing something while doing something else. So, for me, the greatest challenge can be turning this mode off and giving all of my singular attention to one thing.

Your time has value, so don’t give it away freely. Get serious about it. Make a list of how you want to spend it, especially during the summer months. Don’t waste your ever-so-precious time on meaningless things.

Saying and hypothesizing this isn’t enough. We need to put practices in place to help preserve our time. Practices like having a visual of and prioritizing how you want to spend your time. It’s firmly putting boundaries in place for when you’re available and when you are not. And when it does come to marking your calendar, commit to fun — whatever fun represents to you. Commit to what and whom you value. Now, that is worth scheduling.

In my home, we have put into practice putting our phones away at 7 p.m. and watching a family movie. We do this every single night. We rarely deviate from this routine; we hold it sacred. There’s comfort in knowing the expectation and giving ourselves guilt-free permission to be completely and unapologetically unavailable to everyone that isn’t in our living room.

So, here’s to a summer of making memories, which are often made in the ordinary moments of a life well-spent. This is your time, your season to fill your wellness reservoir. It won’t circle back around the axis again for another year. And in the words of Dr. Seuss, “You never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory."