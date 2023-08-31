Cayuga Community College will host its 48th annual Holiday Craft Fair this December, and vendors are invited to register for booths.

The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 3, at the Auburn campus at 197 Franklin St. The free event features more than 100 vendors, as well as food trucks and a craft table for children to make holiday decorations and gifts. Hundreds attend the festival every December.

“We are delighted to be able to continue this community tradition,” said Guy Cosentino, executive director of the Cayuga County Community College Foundation, which runs the fair.

Vendors can register for the festival by visiting cayuga-cc.edu/craftfair or contacting Kia Larsen at craftfairinfo@cayuga-cc.edu or (315) 294-8587. Vendors should leave contact information in messages.