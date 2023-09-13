Lunkenheimer Craft Brewing Co. in Weedsport will launch a new Oktoberfest celebration, Lunktoberfest, this Saturday, Sept. 16.

Taking place on the firemen's field at Route 31 and Towpath Road in Weedsport, the event will feature Lunkenheimer's beers and wood-fired pizza, as well as live music by Southbound Train from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and Custom Taylor Band from 1 to 3 p.m. An after-party at Lunkenheimer, 8931 N. Seneca St., Weedsport, will follow with music by Puckdaddy's from 5 to 7 p.m.

Admission is free and open to the public.

Lunktoberfest will itself follow the third annual Run to Remember 5K on the firemen's field at 10 a.m. Saturday. The run remembers firefighters and police officers who died in the line of duty, and supports the Weedsport Volunteer Fire Department. For more information about the run, or to sign up, visit http://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Weedsport/RuntoRemember5KWeedsportNY.

For more information on Lunktoberfest, visit facebook.com/lunkenheimercraftbrewingcompany.