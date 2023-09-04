Youth

Summer reading has officially come to an end, but there is still plenty of time to turn in your reading logs and punch cards for a prize! Thank you to all who participated this year and attended or facilitated programming; we hope you had fun!

Family Story Time has ended for the summer, but Rhyme Time will be starting on Thursday, Sept. 21, and will continue to be held every week from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Thursdays. This program is geared for ages birth to 3 years old and will include early literacy fun with books, songs, fingerplays and body movement. Hope to see you there!

Manga Club will be meeting on Thursday, Sept. 21. You can come anytime between 3:20 and 5 p.m., and don’t have to stay the whole time. This month, after the member share portion of our meeting, we will continue learning about “world building” when creating manga stories. Snacks and water will be provided! Registration is suggested, but not required. This program is geared towards ages 13 to 18. Email us at youth@weedsportlibrary.org or call us at (315) 834-6222 if you would like to register.

Lego Club will be held on Thursday, Sept. 28, and will continue to be held on the last Thursday of every month from 4 to 5 p.m. This program is geared for kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration is needed.

Adult

Senior Cinema will be held at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, in our Program Room. We will be showing the movie “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” Come join us for a fun afternoon of laughs and snacks as we watch this fun adaptation based on the classic Judy Blume novel. This is a timeless coming-of-age story, full of humor, which explores life’s biggest questions.

Our Writer’s Group will be meeting from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11. Join in by sharing your own writing pieces, and enjoy the creativity of others!

This month’s Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12. We will be discussing “The Time Keeper,” a novel by Mitch Albom. Please email director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join, or walk-ins are always welcome!

Chair Yoga meets weekly in our Program Room at 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Almost any yoga pose can be adapted to a seated practice by examining the purpose behind the pose. Chair yoga is accessible to people of all ages, body types and fitness levels. There are no prerequisites; come as you are and have fun as you build muscle strength, increase flexibility and agility, reduce stress and improve your balance.

Please sign up for our events email by visiting our website at weedsportlibrary.org.

Please note that the Weedsport Free Library will be closed Monday, Sept. 4, in observance of Labor Day.