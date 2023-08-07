Youth

Summer reading is in full swing! There is still time to sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge. When you sign up and receive your reading log/stickers or punch card, you may choose a new book from Scholastic and a book from the book sale to take home for free! You can also participate in our collaborative puzzle and Paper Chain of Kindness. Bring your completed reading log or punch card back to the library for a prize! The official last day of our Summer Reading Challenge will be Saturday, Aug. 18, but we’ll be having plenty of fun events between now and then!

Family Story Time will continue to be held at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion at 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Aug. 8 and 15. This is geared for kids prekindergarten through second grade. Join Miss Crystal for stories and play! Rain location is the library programming room.

Join us for Kid’s Craft Day at the library from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10. Check out our website and our Facebook page for more details! To register, send an email to youth@weedsportlibrary.org or give us a call at (315) 834-6222.

The Rev Theatre Company presents "Aesop's Fables: On Stage!" This performance will be held at noon Friday, Aug. 11, at the Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion in Trolley Park. It is free and open to the public! No registration is needed. Aesop’s most famous stories (such as “The Lion and the Mouse," “The Tortoise and the Hare” and many more) come to life in this 45-minute, fast-paced show that is perfect for all ages! A very big thanks to The Rev for presenting this show for us!

Manga Club will be meeting on Thursday, Aug. 24. You can come anytime between 3:20 and 5 p.m., and don’t have to stay the whole time. This month, after the member-share portion of our meeting, we will be learning about “world building” when creating manga stories. Registration is suggested, and snacks and water will be provided! For ages 13-18. See you there!

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31. This program is geared to children 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! Enjoy the library air conditioning as you build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

Adults

This month’s book club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9. We will be discussing a book of your choice. You choose, read and present the book you want. To add to the fun, bring a prop or something that relates to your book. Please email director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join, or walk-ins are always welcome!

Mark your calendars and get your folding chairs ready. The Gazebo Gatherings are in full swing this year! All shows start at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at DB’s Drive-In located at 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. The lineup is as follows:

• Tuesday, Aug. 8: The Ende Brothers

• Tuesday, Aug. 15: Lock 52 Jazz Band

Loren and son LJ Barrigar started off our concert series on Tuesday, July 11, with an amazing acoustic guitar concert! Thank you to our very generous sponsors: KeyBank, the village of Weedsport, the town of Brutus, and the Friends of the Weedsport Library. Thank you to DB’s Drive-In for hosting! The rain location will be the Weedsport Free Library.

Regularly scheduled programs:

• Artist Group: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays

• Chair Yoga: 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Linda Quinn is retiring into her next chapter. Linda has been with the Weedsport Free Library for 18 years in every capacity. She helped the library to thrive and be a place of joy to so many people. From kids to the elderly, the library is so important to our community. Thank you for your many years of service! We will be celebrating Linda from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the library. Stop in to congratulate her on her retirement and to wish her well on an exciting new chapter.