For children

Summer reading has officially begun! Don’t forget to sign up for the summer reading challenge. When you sign up and receive your reading log/stickers or punch card, you may choose a new book from Scholastic and a book from the book sale to take home for free! We will also have our collaborative puzzle and Paper Chain of Kindness to participate in.

Family Story Time will take place at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion at 11 a.m. July 11 and 18 and Aug. 1, 8 and 15. This is geared for kids in prekindergarten through second grade. Join Miss Crystal for stories and play! Rain location is the library programming room.

Manga Club will be meeting on Thursday, July 20. You can come any time between 3:20 and 5 p.m., and don’t have to stay the whole time. This month, after the member share portion of our meeting, we will continue developing original manga characters. Registration is suggested, and snacks and water will be provided! For ages 13 to 18. See you there!

“All Together Now with Captain Jack” will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion. Capt. Jack is returning this summer with a new and exciting program based on this year’s summer reading program theme, "All Together Now." This new program will engage both kids and parents alike by engaging them in crafts, songs and stories written by the captain and some of his favorite authors. To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org.

Lego Club will be held at 4 p.m. Thursday, July 27. This program is geared to kids 4 to 13 years old. Legos are supplied. Come and be creative! Enjoy the library air conditioning as you build! Lego creations will be displayed in the library for two weeks. No registration needed.

“Great Collaborations in Science” with Steve “The Dirtmeister” Tomecek will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, July 28, at Trolley Park/Nellie A. Kinney Pavilion. This high-energy presentation is designed for a family audience. Master storyteller and award-winning author Steve “The Dirtmeister” Tomecek takes a slightly serious look at some of the great collaborations in science and technology.

Included in the presentation will be the work of Marie and Pierre Curie, the Wright and Montgolfier brothers, Steve Jobs and “Woz," and of course Thomas Edison, who would have been nowhere without his team of “muckers." To register, email youth@weedsportlibrary.org.

For adults

Senior Cinema will be showing “Moonrise” at 1 p.m. Thursday, July 6. All are welcome and snacks will be provided!

This month’s Book Club will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 12. We will be discussing "Blowback" by James Paterson. Please email director@weedsportlibrary.org if you’d like to join, or walk-ins are always welcome!

The Gazebo Gatherings will be in full swing this year! All shows will start at 7 p.m. at the gazebo at DB’s Drive-In located at 8951 N. Seneca St., Weedsport. The lineup is as follows:

Tuesday, July 11: Loren and son LJ Barrigar

Tuesday, July 25: The Cadleys

Tuesday, Aug. 8: The Ende Brothers

Tuesday Aug. 15: Lock 52 Jazz Band

Mark your calendars and get your folding chairs ready. Thank you to our very generous sponsors KeyBank, the village of Weedsport, the town of Brutus and the Friends of the Weedsport Free Library. Thank you to DB’s Drive-In for hosting! The rain location will be the Weedsport Free Library.