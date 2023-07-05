When two fun initiatives come together, one helping to raise money for scholarships for our seniors and the second helping to raise money for our Weedsport APT — those merely being just the financials — what do you think happens?

To answer that question: How about a whole bunch of fun!

With community members running about while being saturated in the happiest of colors, the photos I received are fully evidenced that a wonderful time was had by all!

The endeavors were the Girls Run for Fun, which includes 50 of our girls within the Weedsport Elementary School ranging from grades three through five, and the Weedsport APT Color Walk/5K Run, which involved 200 participants who either walked or ran the course. Anyone could join in that particular event.

These two synchronous events took place at Weedsport High School on Saturday, June 11. To say that the combined event was colorful is an understatement, indeed!

Of both events, our principal, Tim Cowin, told me that the Girls Run for Fun group is a great program where girls work on their physical and mental confidence. He went on to say that the coaches, who are named later on in this article, worked great with the girls, and they really had fun!

Cowin also stated that the Color Walk/5K Run was a first time event for our APT. It was very well-attended and was a great culminating event for our Girls Run for Fun group. There were a lot of smiles on color-splashed faces for sure!

As told to me by one of my previous and current classroom moms, Beth Lasher, who is also the president of the Weedsport APT, a color run involves three main components, which are runners/walkers, some sort of course, and color.

She went on to tell me that the color that is thrown about during the event is a cornstarch and chalk dust that comes in multiple colors.

While thanking some very generous sponsors, she told me each registered participant was given a white shirt so that the color could be vibrant and stand out. When the 9 a.m. siren went off, she told me the participants were blasted with 20 pounds of air-packed color by our very own Weedsport SRO officer, and twice one of my classroom moms, Brandy Quigley, and Weedsport village officer, and also twice one of my classroom dads, Officer Tim Spingler.

Lasher also told me that as participants went past four different stations, color was tossed in the air from cups and squirt bottles. The 50 girls who participated in the Girls Run for Fun also had swag bags given to them for participating in the event, which included individual bottles of color they used throughout the course to squirt at each other.

Lasher stated that after much thought, a half-mile course was designed with the younger participants involved with a shoot that would add the last 10th of a mile for a 5K course.

The funds raised for this event continue to help the Weedsport APT to sponsor enrichment activities, special events, field trips and much more for the staff and students of the Weedsport Central School District.

Our school counselor, Sarah Mercier, along with second grade teacher Marissa Simon, one of my former students and special education teacher Erin Crabtree, and teacher aide Misty Redsicker coached two different teams for the Girls Run for Fun.

Stay tuned, because once again, our school will enjoy having our boys participate in the Boys on the Right Track program as well during the upcoming school year.

Mercier and Simon told me that they introduced the Girls on the Run national program to Weedsport during the 2017-2018 school year. They both led the program until 2021, and during the 2021-2022 school year they implemented the Girls Run for Fun club in hopes of allowing more students to be able to participate and lower the cost of participation.

When I asked the coaches how the girls benefit from taking part in this, I was told that it helps to assist the girls in learning skills to improve their physical health. Another goal of the program is to empower girls to build self-esteem and other life skills while engaging in interactive, social/emotional lessons that incorporate physical activity.

Through their bake sale, the Girls Run for Fun raised $1,200 this year for scholarships for our seniors.

An interesting and different chronology of events for this includes a ceremony prior to the run, where the participants receive certificates and grab bags. Then, after the ceremony, the girls complete the 5K run.

Prior to the big event, the girls engaged in an eight- to 10-week practice schedule. This year, Redsicker and Crabtree coached for the first time. Both ladies told me that being able to coach this team was more rewarding than they could have imagined. They also went on to say that the girls have spent the season working toward a goal, and they very much looked forward to the 5K run that took place on June 11.

Mercier stated, "I have been so grateful to coach Girls Run for Fun. Coaching allows me the chance to help girls believe in themselves, stand up for who they are, cheer on and encourage others, and learn valuable life lessons. Running with the girls as they complete the 5K and seeing their sense of pride following this accomplishment is so rewarding!"

Simon told me, "The color run was a blast! It was so amazing to see all the girls' hard work come together for the 5K. These girls worked so hard this season and learned lifelong lessons! We are all so proud of them!"

Joining together as a group and sharing a common goal, especially when physical activity is part of the program, people are bound to have a fun time, no doubt. And community building, especially when it revolves around a school district, is so powerful because it shows children how to work toward a common goal — yet in this case, there were many goals.

Yes, physical activity was involved, and fundraising was also an important part of both events, but to share in fun and smiles with people we are connected with, whom we care about and love, is truly the icing on that entire cake!

And I must say, after looking at all of the pictures from the events of that day, what a colorful cake it was! That just made the event even more fun. The novelty of something like that, I can't see ever wearing off.

To my readers, I will be back again writing beginning this coming October. I will be heading into my 19th year of this endeavor highlighting those special moments that occur within our school district.

With that many years of this initiative behind me, my 3-inch binder is getting filled with laminated articles, and I certainly don't want to repeat topics. If you have any ideas that you would like me to showcase that are positive, feel-good school community events, by all means share them with me, and you can do so by emailing me at lbaker@weedsport.org.

I like to get a mindset early during the school year as to what the topics will potentially cover. Again, for those of you who know me, that should not be a surprise at all!

I wish you all a relaxing summer filled with as many memory-making opportunities you can have with your family and friends. Take it all in as much as you can. Live large. Enjoy. Stay well, and hit the ground running or rolling every day, as each day is a gift and as my mother, Pauline, used to say: "Enjoy this day, as it will never come again!"

Don't worry, Mom. I promise you, I most definitely have been listening to your advice for sure!

My best to all of you, until you read me again this coming October.