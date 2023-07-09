Classes take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 10. The course offers cash rewards for the biggest losers, and also includes weekly weigh-ins and nutritional lessons, group coaching, weekly prize drawings, mid-week Zoom sessions, accountability, healthy tips and recipes, and fun activities.

"A worldwide pandemic has taken a massive toll on humanity. It has impacted every area of our lives to some degree. And the weight-gain statistics are staggering," coach Lisa Condes said in a news release. "This new course is a comprehensive approach to the much needed help that the masses are crying out for. This course addresses the matter of weight-loss from the perspective of mind, body, and soul."