Wells College welcomed the incoming class of new and returning students for the fall 2023 semester on Aug. 25.

After checking in and moving into their residence halls, all new students gathered that Friday afternoon at 1:30 in Phipps Auditorium in Macmillan Hall to listen to a welcome speech from President Jonathan Gibralter and sign the college’s Honor Code. The Honor Code is a cultural foundation for students' lives at Wells. Each student who signs the document pledges “not to lie, cheat, steal, deceive, or conceal in the conduct of their collegiate life.”

“When our community comes together to affirm our values, as we do when we sign our Honor Code, we commit ourselves to each other as well,” Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Susan Henking said. “Each signer and this very ritual ensures this is our Wells.”

Following dinner in the dining hall, bells were rung in the chapel of Main on Friday evening, signifying another opening to the school year and giving families and guests a send-off from the students.

On Saturday afternoon, the new students were invited to walk with the college community in the AuroraFest parade. The parade began at the Aurora Firehouse at 3 p.m., proceeded down Main Street, and ended at Wells, where AuroraFest began. The tradition of AuroraFest returned to the town last year after a decade-long hiatus. This year’s theme was “Grateful Dead or Alive,” inspired by the Dead & Company anniversary concert at Cornell University in May. Some members of the band stayed in Aurora that month, according to The Citizen. The event kicked off Saturday evening on the AA Field with food trucks, live music, outdoor games, arts and crafts vendors, tie-dye stations, face painting and other activities for both Aurora and Wells community members to enjoy.

"The excitement and celebration that is at the heart of each fall at Wells College has reached new heights, thanks to the enthusiasm and involvement of our newest students and all those supporting them,” said Karey Pine, associate vice president of academic and student affairs. “We are off to such a good start. It’s going to be a great year.”

Finally, after the first full day of classes, the college’s fall convocation took place in front of Macmillan Hall. As members of the Wells community gathered around in a circle with candles, Gibralter and Wells collegiate president and senior Liz Purcell ‘24 made opening remarks. Standing next to Gilbralter, the first flames were lit by alumnae Jessie Sanford Dewitt ‘79 and Leah Eagan ‘94, who then passed it around the circle, until everyone had a lit candle.

“Learning can be symbolized by passing a torch from hand to hand,” Gilbralter said during his speech. “We use candles in our tradition, but the metaphor for the passing of knowledge and wisdom is just as significant in a candle flame as it is in a torch. … Through learning, we gain light and warmth. The passing of the flame represents all that is best in us and in Wells.”

To finish the ceremony, the group sang the college’s alma mater. Some were seen wearing their regalia, while others were spotted walking down to Cayuga Lake once it was over. In a statement, Gibralter said convocation is peaceful to witness, fun to be a part of those traditions, and a great spiritual connection between generations.