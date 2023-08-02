David Wilcox Follow David Wilcox Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Tim Agee hopes Auburn's first Chicken Wing Festival on Saturday begins a new tradition of succulent bites and bragging rights.

The Auburn native and owner of 315 Live Entertainment, which is organizing the festival with the Downtown Business Improvement District, wants the first place trophy to hang in the winning restaurant.

"I think the restaurants appreciate this more than anybody," Agee told The Citizen. "We want (the awards) to be a conversation piece: 'We have this until next year, then we have to defend it.'"

The festival, which will take place on Genesee Street between Dill and South streets, will see five local restaurants compete for first place and a People's Choice Award: Parker's Grille & Tap House, Swaby's Tavern, Bambino's Pizza/Osteria Salina and A.T. Walley & Co., all of Auburn, and Woody's Bar and Grille, of Waterloo.

Agee said more participants were interested in the competition, including some food trucks and private vendors, but were unable to complete the necessary paperwork in time.

Each restaurant will offer dry, sauced and original recipe wings. Competition portions of two wings will be available for $3 from each restaurant, Agee said, and additional food will be available as well.

Auburn restaurant's chicken wings named among 10 best in New York When it comes to recommending the best chicken wings in New York state, few are more qualified than Matt Reynolds.

Judging will begin at 4 p.m. with a panel consisting of Stephanie DeVito of the BID, Cayuga County Legislator Brian Muldrow, Julianne Sanders, Daisy Agee and Nathan Torrance of Nate's Barber Shop. The judges will determine the first, second and third place restaurants, with first place winning the trophy and the opportunity to select the charity that will receive proceeds from the festival, Agee said.

The People's Choice Award, meanwhile, will go to the restaurant whose booth receives the most tickets from attendees. The tickets and booths will be located near State and Genesee streets.

"I feel that's the more important award, because the people decide," Agee said, noting the winner will receive a trophy as well.

Along with the wing competition, Saturday's festival will feature free throw and 3-point shooting competitions for children and adults, respectively. Music will be provided by DJ Quis, and about 15 vendors of arts, crafts and more will attend. The festival will be sponsored by D&R Landscaping, Bright Window Cleaning, Nate's Barbershop, Café 108, RB Entertainment and Curley's Restaurant.

Agee said he hopes the festival is attended by hundreds, and becomes an annual summer attraction downtown.

"Who doesn't like good music, good drinks and good wings?" he said. "It makes me happy to help small businesses and my community."

If you go WHAT: Chicken Wing Festival WHEN: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 WHERE: Genesee Street between Dill and South streets, Auburn COST: Admission free and open to the public; fees for food and beverages INFO: Visit auburndowntown.org