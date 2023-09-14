A concert of "Sacred Music You Like to Hear for Soprano, Piano and Organ" will be performed Sunday, Sept. 17, in the historic confines of Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

Singer Pamela Poulin and pianist and organist Robert P. Anderson will perform the concert beginning at 2 that afternoon at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn. Poulin, a professor emerita of the Peabody Institute of the Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, is a soprano recitalist and cantata/oratorio soloist. She has also published books on 18th century music theory and musicology, portrayed suffragists like Matilda Joslyn Gage, and conducted research on Harriet Tubman. Anderson, of Syracuse, served as organist and director of music at James Street United Methodist Church in the city for more than 50 years.