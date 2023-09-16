I was thinking about the changes the month of September brings to our lives: the New York State Fair ends, the Labor Day holiday, children returning to school and the “official” end of summer on Sept 23. I also happened to check my calendar and saw a notation for Sept. 9, 2023: “International Day to Protect Educations from Attack.”

Since the Zonta International Foundation and all the Zonta Clubs worldwide have a long history of being recognized by the United Nations for working and advocating for education for women and girls, I decided to do some research on this and found a lot of websites that explained the purpose of and need for this day of observance. The following is quoted from the Eduvast website:

International Day to Protect Education From Attack is observed every year on Sept. 9. The day’s purpose is to safeguard children and their education. Did you realize that between 2015 and 2019, at least one attack on education was reported in 93 countries? Yes, attacks on children and their education influence the future of the entire generation of children throughout the world. The purpose of the United Nations’ International Day to Protect Education From Attack is to raise awareness of the need to preserve and protect education.

The background of International Day to Protect Education from Attack

Attacks on schools, pupils, and teachers can have severe and long-lasting consequences for a child’s access to education and social development. In recent years, these regrettable occurrences have increased worldwide, particularly in the United States and in war-torn nations such as Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Chad, the Sahel region of Africa, Syria, Yemen and many others.

To combat this and protect the future of students, the United Nations General Assembly established International Day to Protect Education From Attack. This day was established in 2020 with the support of UNESCO and UNICEF, as well as 62 countries. The purpose of this day is to bring attention to the plight of millions of children living in war-torn countries.

International Day to Protect Education From Attack seeks to protect and shape the future of more than 75 million children aged 3 to 18 residing in 35 nations. This day conveys a clear message regarding the importance of protecting schools, students and teachers, as well as providing children with constant access to education.

In addition to being violations of international humanitarian law, attacks on education threaten the future of these children. With assaults on education resulting in long-term suspensions of learning and instruction, the likelihood of students dropping out of school increases.

So, let us pledge and commit to promoting and protecting the right of every child to develop in a safe environment, have access to quality education and shape a better future for them.

Therefore, this column is dedicated to all the educators and support staff who dedicate their lives to the education of our children, and work to provide a stimulating, safe and healthy environment for them to reach their full educational potential.

The Zonta Club of Auburn extends a thank you to some of our own — Marianne Berman, Bonny Blair, Julie Liccion, Terry Mahoney, Carol McNiel, Peggy Reding and Jean Rhodes — for their years of service as teachers.

