100 years, 100%: Performer at Cayuga County suffrage event has eye on future

If you go

WHAT: Women Take the Stage, a national virtual broadcast, and local live preshow presented by Auburn Public Theater

WHEN: Preshow begins at 7:30 p.m., main show begins at 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26

WHERE: Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius

COST: Preshow and drive-in broadcast tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the gate; main show also available to watch live for free on Facebook or YouTube by visiting womentakethestage.org

INFO: Visit womentakethestage.org or follow @wttsrally on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram