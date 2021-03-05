2021 Fireman's Field Days in Weedsport canceled due to COVID-19

The Weedsport Fire Department has announced the cancellation of its annual Fireman's Field Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is traditionally held in early June on the grounds at Route 31 and Towpath Road in the village. It has been held since at least the 1930s.

The department said in a Facebook post that it hopes to host the event in 2022, and is looking for new ideas and fundraising opportunities for that year's event.

For more information, visit facebook.com/weedsportfiredept.

