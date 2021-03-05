 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 Fireman's Field Days in Weedsport canceled due to COVID-19
FOOD & DRINK

2021 Fireman's Field Days in Weedsport canceled due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
Field days

A traditional rite of the beginning of summer, the annual Firemen's Field Days in Weedsport draws a crowd in 2015.

 Glenn Gaston, Special to The Citizen

The Weedsport Fire Department has announced the cancellation of its annual Fireman's Field Days due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is traditionally held in early June on the grounds at Route 31 and Towpath Road in the village. It has been held since at least the 1930s.

The department said in a Facebook post that it hopes to host the event in 2022, and is looking for new ideas and fundraising opportunities for that year's event.

For more information, visit facebook.com/weedsportfiredept.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News