The Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor is now seeking photos for its 18th annual Erie Canalway Photo Contest.

The contest seeks photos that show people enjoying activities on the waterways and Canalway Trail, or the unique character of New York's canals and canal communities.

First-, second- and third-place winners, as well as 12 honorable mentions, will be chosen in four categories: On the Water, Along the Trail, Canal Communities and Classic Canal.

Images must be horizontal and taken along the 524 miles of the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor, which encompasses the Erie, Cayuga-Seneca, Oswego and Champlain canals and their historic alignments, plus more than 230 canal communities.

The deadline for entering is Aug. 25.

For more information, including more rules and an entry form, visit eriecanalway.org/get-involved/photo-contest.