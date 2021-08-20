24-hour Montezuma Muckrace to take place for 24th year

The 24th annual Montezuma Muckrace will see birders gather at the Montezuma Wetlands Complex for 24 hours of competitive watching beginning at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10.

With the area serving as a crucial stopover for migratory waterfowl that month, the Montezuma Muckrace sees teams compete to spot as many species as they can. Winning teams have identified as many as 148 species, and collectively, as many as 192 have been seen in a single day. Teams compete in several categories, including collegiate, competitive, youth, low-carbon and recreational.

The event has set records for participation in each of the past five years, the Montezuma Audubon Center said in a news release. The center, 2295 Route 89, Savannah, serves as the event's headquarters. The event is organized by the Friends of the Montezuma Wetlands Complex, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, Audubon N.Y. and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The event has more than 25 sponsors, including top sponsor Wild Birds Unlimited at Sapsucker Woods. Money is also raised by pledges to participants. The teams that raise the most and locate the most species will have their names engraved on custom trophies displayed at the center. The event has raised more than $156,000 to support habitat restoration, wildlife research and public access.

For more information, or to register, visit friendsofmontezuma.org/projects-programs/muckrace.

