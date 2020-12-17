 Skip to main content
50 years later, French student remembers stay in Auburn
A French man who spent a summer in Auburn 50 years ago as an exchange student recently wrote to The Citizen with a message of gratitude for the local family who hosted him.

Alain Couranton addressed the message to the late Clyde and Charlotte Howard, who hosted Couranton at their Belle Avenue home for six weeks in 1970 through the Lions International Youth Exchange program. Couranton, who came to Auburn from Vire, Normandy, thanked the Howards and their children — Clyde, Mark, Michael and Gregory — in his message.

"I would like to express my everlasting gratitude for their kindness and generosity," he wrote. "God bless you and all your kin."

When reached by The Citizen for comment, the younger Clyde Howard, who lives in Auburn, said Couranton was one of two French students his family hosted. The Howards would move to Arizona a few years later. Clyde's memories of Couranton include him accompanying the family on a camping trip to Bar Harbor, Maine, and trying to learn American football during backyard pickup games in Auburn.

"That didn't work out too well," Clyde said with a laugh.

In hindsight, hosting Couranton helped spark Clyde's interest in foreign countries. He would pursue that interest after college by joining the Peace Corps and the Foreign Service. Howard retired in 2009 after 28 years with the State Department, most recently serving as consul general in Barbados. He then returned to live in Auburn. His three brothers live outside New York state.

Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.

